Vaccinated people can spread the virus, but rarely, the CDC reports





In yet another unexpected and undesired twist of the pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on Friday strongly suggesting people who were completely immunized with so-called breakthrough infections. Delta variant The virus can be spread to others as easily as unvaccinated people. Vaccines maintain a strong effect on severe illness and death, and infections in vaccinated people are relatively rare, officials said. However, this revelation follows a series of other recent discoveries about delta mutants that have overturned scientists’ understanding of the coronavirus. The CDC described the outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in a new report aimed at explaining the authorities’ sudden revision of masking advice for vaccinated Americans. Three-quarters of infected individuals were fully immunized and delta variants were found in most genetically analyzed samples. Authorities reported that infected and unvaccinated individuals had high levels of the virus.

“High viral load suggests an increased risk of infection, and unlike other variants, there are concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta may be infected with the virus. It’s growing, “said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, on Friday. Viral load data show that even fully immunized people can spread the virus as easily as infected unvaccinated people. “We believe they may do so at the individual level, which is why we updated our nominations,” Dr. Warrensky said in an email to the New York Times earlier this week. I did. Internal combustion engine documents obtained by the Times on Thursday night suggested greater vigilance among CDC scientists and raised disastrous questions about the virus and its trajectory. The Delta variant is about as contagious as chickenpox, documented and may require universal masking. Still, according to the agency, breakthrough infections are rare overall. On Friday, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported a percentage of groundbreaking cases. Less than 1 percent among fully vaccinated people in the states that hold such data..

Collective research on varieties disrupts the country’s plans to return to offices and schools this fall and revives difficult questions about masking, testing, and other precautions that Americans wanted behind them. .. Government officials and scientists likewise say that if Americans mistakenly speculate that shots aren’t effective, the findings could undermine confidence in the vaccine and disrupt the country’s delayed immune campaign. I am seriously concerned. Concerned about the delayed campaign, President Biden ordered all federal officials to be vaccinated or face weekly virus tests. Support for vaccination obligations is expanding in some businesses and in some parts of the country. Evolving research on delta mutants has humbled scientists around the world. They are now facing new questions about viruses that they did not consider. They do not fully understand, for example, the situations that can increase the likelihood of breakthrough infections and who is most at risk. They do not know for sure that delta mutants cause more serious illness in unvaccinated infected individuals, but early data suggest that. Dr. Robert Wachter, Dean of the University of California, School of Medicine, said: San Francisco. Knowing how different the Delta variant is from the original virus is “just annoying,” he added. “The brain doesn’t like to keep moving like this.”

Even if breakthrough infections are rare, new data suggest that vaccination may contribute to the increase in new infections — perhaps much less than unvaccinated. Breakthrough infections were always expected, but until the arrival of the Delta variant, vaccinated Americans were not considered to be the driving force behind the expansion of the community. John Moore, a virologist at Weil Cornell Medicine in New York, said: “There is an aspect of what we know now that we haven’t seen come.” Has been updated July 30, 2021, 7:36 pm Eastern Standard Time This discovery is disappointing, but vaccines, in any form, remain the only reliable shield against the virus. Vaccines, even when used with delta mutants, significantly prevent infection and significantly reduce the chance of serious illness or death in the event of an infection. Nationally, about 97% of people hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, and unvaccinated people spread the virus to others in the community, according to CDC data. It is much more likely to spread. Angela Rasmussen, a research scientist at the Vaccine Infectious Diseases Mechanism at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, said:

“Masks are a wise precaution, but the majority of infections are in unvaccinated people and are still at greatest risk,” she added.

The studies collected highlight the urgency of increasing the pace of vaccination in the United States and reducing the number of people susceptible to severe illness. This week, the European Union’s vaccination rate surpassed that of the United States for the first time. About 58% of Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. The pace of vaccination has slowed to just over 500,000 per day, but has begun to turn slightly upwards in the last two weeks as infections have increased again. In the United Kingdom, where variants appear to have subsided after the surge, vaccination is spread by age, with a much higher proportion of people over the age of 50 being vaccinated than in the United States. Understand the status of vaccine obligations in the United States Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan Public Health School, said vaccination rates are much higher in the United States. “In conclusion, what Delta is doing in the UK does not mean that vaccination will take place in a great variety of places,” he said. Without the variant, “things would be worse than before,” he added. “But it will be much better than without vaccination.” In a report on Friday, the CDC urged local and state authorities in jurisdictions with lower levels of the virus to consider taking precautionary measures, such as masking and restricting meetings. The CDC’s internal documents sounded more urgent, and authorities recommended “acknowledging that the war had changed.”

To be sure, the questions that Americans are currently facing are almost inexhaustible and seem to be almost unsolvable. Does the company need to bring employees back to work if vaccinated people have the potential to occasionally spread variants? What does this mean for shops, restaurants and schools? Is the unmasked family gathering away from the table again? As of Friday, the average number of cases per day was about 72,000, and new data show that immunized people with young children, older parents, or friends and family with weak immune systems are vulnerable to orbit. It suggests that masks may need to be worn to protect people — even in low-infection communities.

The outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts occurred after more than 60,000 delights celebrated July 4, often indoors, in crowded bars, restaurants, guesthouses, and rental housing.

On July 3, there were no incidents in the town and surrounding counties. By July 10, authorities pointed to a rise, and by July 17, there were 177 cases per 100,000 people. Since then, the outbreak has spread to about 900 people nationwide. “Vaccines are like hip waders,” said Dr. Rasmussen. “Walking the river keeps it dry, but when it gets too deep, water begins to flow from above, which seems to have happened in the Massachusetts outbreak.”

Three-quarters of the state’s people associated with the outbreak reported having a cough, headache, sore throat, or fever (a symptom of an upper respiratory tract infection), and 74% were found to be fully immunized. Was there. Of the five hospitalized, four were completely vaccinated. One was the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and three were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Two of the vaccinated patients had an underlying medical condition. Genetic analysis of 133 cases identified delta mutations in 119 cases and a closely related virus in 1 case. scientist Warning last year It means that the vaccine may not be able to completely prevent the infection or infection. However, experts did not expect these infections to have a significant impact on the fight against the virus, nor did they predict how quickly the Delta subspecies would destroy the country. “Two months ago, I thought we got over the hump,” Dr. Wachter said. In San Francisco, the country’s most vaccinated metropolis, 77% of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated. Still, the number of hospitals he works for has skyrocketed from one Covid-19 case on June 1st to 40 cases now. Fifteen patients are receiving intensive care. “I find it very difficult to estimate what will happen to a 30% vaccinated area if 70% or 75% immunity does not protect the community,” Dr. Wachter said. I have. “Humility may be the most important thing here.”

