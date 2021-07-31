Public Health Service recommends that everyone mask indoors | Local News

Due to changes in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the status of the local coronavirus, the Chicago Public Health Service masks all people over the age of two in an indoor public place, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. It is recommended to wear. ..

Masking remains an option outdoors.

On July 27, the CDC masked a highly infectious, highly infectious indoor public place for COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the more infectious and more deadly delta mutants of the new coronavirus. Updated guidance that you need to wear.

Chicago currently has a substantial infection with the coronavirus: more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day. CDPH recommends that all businesses, employers and event organizers require universal masking in public indoor environments.

“We are taking this step to prevent further spread of the highly contagious delta mutant and protect public health,” said Dr. Alison Arwadi, CDPH Commissioner, in a statement. “This isn’t forever, but now we need to help reduce the risk for all Chicago citizens.”

Governor of JB Pritzker 99% The rate of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois occurs in unvaccinated individuals.

CDC officials released on June 30 the study Photograph of a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Provincetown, Massachusetts. At a tourist attraction at the tip of Cape Cod, 900 people were infected with the coronavirus on the weekend of July 4. Of the 469 cases investigated by the researchers, 346 occurred in fully vaccinated people, 80% of whom experienced symptoms.

During the epidemic of delta variants, the CDC found that breakthrough infections were rare among vaccinated people, but it did happen and people vaccinated with the coronavirus became ill. May spread. As the proportion of the vaccinated population increases, so does the proportion of infected people who are vaccinated as well.

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse Said on social media He added that only seven of the infectious diseases were so severe that they required hospitalization, with the town’s positive rate peaking at 15% on July 15 and 4.8% on July 29.

Tens of thousands of people came to Provincetown on the weekend of July 4th. Massachusetts has a 69% immunization rate for people over the age of 12. Only about 900 people were infected with COVID-19 in the Provincetown cluster. Associated Press Report..

“The outbreak is contained and Provincetown is safe,” Morse said. “Indoor masking is useful during spikes, but it’s not a sustainable long-term solution. Immunization is. Here more and more companies are mandating vaccinations for their employees and customers.”

Unvaccinated people who are not infected with the corona virus remain vulnerable to COVID-19, children, immunocompromised people whose vaccine may not provide complete protection, and breakthroughs. It can spread the disease to other unvaccinated people, including those who have been unluckily vaccinated against the disease.

There is no cure for COVID-19 that can turn into a “long COVID” or even be fatal. The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 12 be vaccinated with a safe and effective vaccine against the disease as soon as possible.

Asked in Press conference on July 27 Regarding provincetown clusters and their associated breakthrough infections, Arwady said highly vaccinated networks are generally defensive against the spread of coronavirus, but not 100% defensive.

“We continued to confirm that these vaccines are very protective here in Chicago, but not 100%,” she said.

At that press conference, Arwady, unless CDPH knew that everyone was vaccinated, before recommending that everyone wear a mask again in public, with or without vaccination. Said to wear a mask in an indoor environment.

On the other hand, in San Francisco Hundreds of bars and restaurants gather to limit admission For those who can create a 3-day recent negative COVID-19 test or vaccination proof. Some lake view gay bars I started the same thing.

Arwady acknowledged that some individual settings in Chicago require vaccination proof, but said it has not been widely adopted here. She said conversations about vaccine passports had declined and grew. As rates go up and down and winter lurks, she thinks there is more desire among businesses to check people’s condition.

“I think this is another” look at this space “in terms of how conversations continue to evolve,” she said.