The Tri-County Health Department states that everyone needs to wear a mask indoors in public and school

Aurora | According to a Friday afternoon news release, the Tri-County Health Department said that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, would be indoors in public until slow spread of the COVID-19 delta variant into metropolitan areas. It is recommended to wear a mask in place.

The direction is that, following the latest recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, people in regions of countries with significant delta mutant infections will resume wearing masks internally.

“With the proliferation of highly prevalent delta variants throughout the Metro Denver region and the slow increase in vaccination rates, the Tri-County Health Department has received new guidance on wearing face masks from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We approve, “said the release. “Specifically, TCHD recommends that everyone wear a mask in a school environment, regardless of vaccination status, and as long as community infection rates are rising, the vaccine will be fully vaccinated. It is recommended that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, wear a mask in a public indoor environment. “

The delta mutant is about twice as infectious as the previous strain of COVID-19. The counties of Adams, Arapaho, and Douglas are all within the “substantial infection” range of this subspecies, which means that the 7-day incidence is over 50 infections per 100,000 people. Moving averages over the last two weeks show that Adams County has about 150 cases per 100,000 people. Arapahoe County has 122 cases per 100,000 people. Douglas County has about 115 cases per 100,000 people.

According to Tri-county records, the number of deaths per day in this area is less than one day.

Although masks are recommended as a precautionary measure, Tri-County emphasized that vaccination is the key to permanently ending the spread of the virus.

“We are in the fight against time to vaccinate more people before the delta spreads further or new, more contagious variants emerge,” said Dr. John Douglas, director of Tri-County. Said in the release.

According to the TCHD online dashboard, 71.2% of Tri-County residents are currently vaccinated at least once and 64% are fully vaccinated.

In this release, wearing a mask at school is “especially important because there is so much interaction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people at school,” but “universal. Masking should be understood as a strong scientific recommendation, not as a requirement. “

Aurora Public School has stated that unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks, but students are not required to wear masks, but unvaccinated students are strongly encouraged to wear masks. ing.

District spokesman Corey Christiansen said on Tuesday that the district has not changed plans in accordance with updated CDC guidance, but the district’s message is that maskman dates to students must be implemented “at some point in the year.” Said it might be.

The Cherry Creek School District hasn’t announced plans for next year yet, but a spokesman had previously told Sentinel that it would be announced later this week.

In a new development reported Friday by the Associated Press, scientists who studied the outbreak of large-scale COVID-19 in Massachusetts said that those who were vaccinated with so-called breakthrough infections were not shot. Concluded that he had about the same amount of coronavirus.

Federal health officials released details of the study on Friday. This is key to this week’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where delta mutations are spurring a surge in infections. Recommended.

Findings can overturn past thoughts about how the disease spreads. Previously, infected vaccinated people were thought to have low levels of the virus and were less likely to infect others. However, the new data show that this is not the case for the delta variant.

Outbreaks in Provincetown, a seaside tourist destination in Cape Cod, the county with the highest immunization rates in Massachusetts, have included more than 900 cases so far. About three-quarters of them were fully vaccinated people.

Leakage of internal documents about breakthrough infections and delta variants has led to the state’s coronavirus, including the CDC recommending masks for everyone and demanding vaccines from doctors and other healthcare professionals. It suggests that you may be considering other changes to your advice on how to fight.

The document was obtained by The Washington Post. As they point out, the COVID-19 vaccine is still very effective against delta mutants in preventing serious illness and death.

According to the leaked document, people with breakthrough infections account for an increased part of hospitalization and in-hospital mortality in COVID-19 patients, consistent with the epidemic of delta mutants.

The CDC report is based on approximately 470 COVID-19 cases related to the Provincetown festival, including dense indoor and outdoor holiday events in bars, restaurants, guest houses, and rental housing.

Researchers ran tests on some of them and found about the same level of virus in fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

Three-quarters of infections were fully vaccinated individuals. About 80% of fully vaccinated people experience symptoms, the most common being cough, headache, sore throat, muscle aches and fever.