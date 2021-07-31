Health
West Nile virus first discovered in Baker County mosquitoes in 2021 | Local News
The West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at a test site in Baker County, according to Oregon public health officials.
A mosquito found about 15 miles east of Baker City was the first to test positive for the disease in Baker County in 2021.
The virus was not detected in mosquitoes caught in the county in 2020.
Health officials advise Baker County people to take precautions against mosquitoes to avoid the risk of infection, such as avoiding mosquito bites. West Nile virus infects humans by being bitten by infected mosquitoes. Most infected people show little or no signs of illness.
About 1 in 5 infected people develop fever with other symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Most people with West Nile fever have a complete recovery, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to contact your healthcare provider.
The incubation period is usually 2-14 days. In rare cases, an infected individual may develop a neuroinfiltrating disease (infection of the brain or spinal cord), which can be severe or even fatal. This is of particular concern to people over the age of 50, those with weakened immunity, and those with diabetes or high blood pressure.
In particular, including people working in agriculture such as irrigated areas, waterways, standing water, communities and individuals living near used tires or spending a considerable amount of time outdoors (immigrants and seasonal farm workers). ) May increase the risk of mosquito bites and related illnesses.
Matt Hutchinson, manager of the Baker Valley Vector Control District, said that the number of mosquito pools tested positive in any region (10-50 mosquito samples) indicates a risk of human exposure and infection. It states that it may be. He recommends protecting people and animals from being bitten by mosquitoes.
“Mosquitoes are an essential part of summer, but they don’t have to be bitten by mosquitoes — they are preventable,” says DeBess. “You can take simple steps to protect yourself and reduce your risk of getting West Nile disease.”
DeBess provides the following tips for protecting yourself from mosquitoes.
Eliminate mosquito breeding grounds such as tubs, bird baths, decorative ponds, buckets, unused water play and pools, and old tires.
When mosquitoes engage in outdoor activities at the most active dusk and dawn, protect yourself with DEET, lemon eucalyptus oil, or mosquito repellents containing picardy and follow the instructions on the container.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long trousers where mosquitoes infest.
Make sure the screen doors and windows are properly repaired and fitted tightly.
Although the risk of West Nile disease is low, a small number of people in Oregon are infected with the West Nile virus each year. The virus also affects wildlife, livestock and livestock.
In 2019, nine cases of West Nile virus infection were reported in Oregon, and a pool of 85 mosquitoes and seven horses were also found to be virus-positive. In 2018, there were two human cases, 57 mosquito pools and 2 horses were positive. Last year, West Nile fever was relatively mild, there were only three mosquito pools, and one bird was virus-positive.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.bakercityherald.com/news/local/west-nile-virus-found-in-mosquitoes-in-baker-county-for-first-time-in-2021/article_e637524a-f193-11eb-8cca-bf45db3352f8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]