Michigan Health Experts Concerned About Growth of COVID Delta Variants

Detroit – As of Friday, July 30, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan has increased to 903,933 and 19,921.

The state has an average of about 750 new cases per day.

University of Michigan COVID vaccine for all students, faculty and staff With the entire three campuses Michigan medicine.. Everyone must be vaccinated before the fall semester of August 30th begins.

New coronavirus cases and UM determination occur shortly after internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The document revealing the delta variant As contagious as chickenpox, it causes more serious illness than previously thought..

The CDC notes that the vaccine protects against more serious symptoms.

The current percentage in Michigan is 63.5%.

According to Dr. AOveta Fuller, a virologist and viral pathogen researcher at the University of Michigan, there are four COVID-19 mutants of concern, and eight others have already been identified. Fuller said the window ahead of the variants is shrinking as COVIDs take advantage of the opportunity to breed and change themselves to survive.

The most toxic strain is Delta variant..

“In this country, the delta in May was about 3%,” Fuller said. “And now our numbers are telling us 80% of known cases are delta.. “

Dr. Fuller Food and Drug AdministrationAdvisory board that approved both Pfizer and Moderna MRNA vaccine Johnson & Johnson is given once for emergency use operations. She said it was never too late to stop the highly contagious delta mutant.

“We’re like missing out on our major opportunity to stop duplication and get vaccinated for everyone,” Fuller said. “We still have to deal with this while trying to raise the level of vaccination to protect against these changes.”

Mr. Fuller understands that everyone who can be vaccinated must receive an injection and that residents should be encouraged to get people who are hesitant to vaccinate and use it kindly. He said there was an urgency to be there.

“Our chance is to stop the replication of the coronavirus before it changes so well that it overcomes current immune protection,” says Fuller.

Another concern is children under the age of 11 who are not vaccinated. According to Fuller, the virus goes to the simplest host to replicate and survive, and variants that alter the outcome of children may come next.

“It will adjust itself to do it. If it is available for replication, there will be more infectious variants to children,” Fuller said. “I’m not saying it happens, but it’s like water, so it has the property that it can happen, right? Blocking this route and another route If it’s open, what does it do? It’s open to hit the root. It’s natural. That’s what viruses do as well. “

According to Fuller, it is the responsibility of all adults to protect all children as the virus seeks a suitable host to replicate and survive. So far, current vaccines counter the delta mutant, but even fully vaccinated people can carry the virus into the nasal passages. Protected people can become virus spreaders without getting sick. Therefore, Dr. Fuller said it is important not only to be vaccinated if qualified, but to continue to wear a mask even if vaccinated.

“By looking at the amount of virus in the nasal passages, Delta has changed to have the virus not only in vaccinated people, but also in unvaccinated people,” Fuller said. ..

Vaccination against the virus is nothing new to humankind. Just as this particular virus is, modern science has a long history of knocking down viruses.

“I want to think that these vaccines are magically wonderful. Given all that we are vaccinated to protect us from infections that kill or hurt people, the first process So I had to fix a small thing I didn’t know until I deployed it, Fuller said. “That’s where the COVID-19 virus in the vaccine contains COVID-19.”

Fuller said he was still shocked by the number of people who chose to ignore the vaccine as other countries sought the vaccine.

“People are literally dying because there is no protection against the symptoms of the disease or hospitalization or death provided to us through the coronavirus vaccine we have,” Fuller said.

