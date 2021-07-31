Breakthrough Cases Rise Among San Francisco Hospital Staff – CBS San Francisco





San Francisco (CBS SF) — San Francisco could become the next Bay Area city to issue indoor mask orders amid a surge in COVID cases, including more than 200 vaccinated medical professionals in hospitals .. According to San Francisco health officials, the city of San Francisco had an average of 176 new cases a day last week, a 10-fold jump from the beginning of June. Most cases were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, but there were also noticeable amounts of cases among vaccinated people. read more: COVID: Highly contagious delta mutants, some parents are rethinking new semester plans On Friday, KPIX said in a previous press conference that San Francisco’s director of public health, Grant Colfax, was mostly uninfected at work, but hundreds of hospital workers who were completely vaccinated in SF. I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19. “The delta mutant is another beast and is still present after vaccination,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor and infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco. “I see health care workers diagnosed with COVID-19, and thankfully most of these health care workers are completely vaccinated.” At San Francisco General Hospital, 35 staff became ill after a positive coronavirus test. According to the hospital’s chief medical officer and the San Francisco Chronicle, three-quarters of them were fully vaccinated. UCSF released a statement on COVID infection among staff at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on Friday evening. According to the statement, 92% of hospital front-line healthcare workers are vaccinated, and more than 90% of the entire population of UCSF healthcare, campus employees and trainees are vaccinated. Last month, UCSF tested positive for COVID-19 in 183 employees or learners out of a population of approximately 35,000. According to the statement, 90% of them were cases obtained in the person’s community or at home. read more: COVID: Outbreaks in three Contra Costa prisons sick nearly 100 prisoners and staff Of these, 153 were vaccinated and 30 were unvaccinated. Authorities said only two of the vaccinated cases required hospitalization. Without vaccination, hospital officials said they would expect 767 COVID-19 cases, given the current positive rates of unvaccinated UCSF individuals. UCSF staff said they were doubling their efforts to protect their staff as the number of cases increased again due to the Delta variant. This includes requiring all employees and trainees to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination obligations throughout the new UC system, with limited exceptions for medical or religious reasons. increase. UCSF has also reinstated masking requirements at all levels throughout the university, including staff, patients, and visitors, and quarantine for people exposed to COVID-19 at home to prevent transmission to others. rice field. According to doctors, for now, the best preventive measure is to vaccinate and wear a mask indoors. “We are very vigorous in investigating Maskmandate and discussing it with the surrounding counties and health authorities.” Other news: COVID: Sonoma County Fair Gore does not know if to mask under changes in CDC rules New mask mandates may come in the near future, but will ultimately be decided on a county-by-county basis as new delta variants become more prevalent.

..

