King County Health Authority Investigate Outbreak of COVID-19 Associated with Delta Variant





16 positive cases have been reported. In at least five cases, sequencing results were obtained indicating that the infection was due to a delta variant.

Seattle- Public Health-Seattle and King County Several people who were investigating the outbreak at the Seattle fitness center and reported being completely vaccinated were COVID-19 positive. Dr. Jeff Duchin, Medical Officer of King County, discusses the outbreak Friday media briefing.. Duchin said the health department was notified on July 6 of the six virus-positive people who recently spent in the fitness center. Duchin did not provide the name of the facility. According to Duchin, the facility hosted a charity training event on June 26, attended by 70 people, including members, staff and non-members. As of July 28, county health officials identified 16 participants and 1 participant’s household members who tested positive for COVID-19. In at least five cases, Sequencing results were obtained indicating that the infection was due to a delta mutation, Duchin said. The Department of Health has confirmed that 14 people have been completely vaccinated with COVID-19 and said that the other two have been vaccinated, but not. All developed symptoms, but none were hospitalized. After the outbreak was reported, the fitness center was closed voluntarily and is working with health authorities to improve the condition. Health officials attributed this spread to several factors – delta mutations, inadequate ventilation systems, lack of physical distance, and long hours together. Duchin said the facility also does not require masks for fully vaccinated individuals. “This is an example of the type of venue where even vaccinated people need to take precautions,” said Duchin, one of the first officials in the state to recommend returning to the inhabitants. .. Wearing a universal mask in indoor public spaces.. It was a recurring move this week by Governor Jay Inslee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a media briefing on Friday, Duchin further talked about the Delta variant and its dominance within the county. According to the latest data, 78% of cases sequenced within the county are due to variants. He said evidence shows that patients with delta mutations experience symptoms 2-3 days after infection, much faster than other mutations in the virus, and the vaccine remains against all known mutations. I reaffirmed that it is very effective. Duchin also addressed a groundbreaking case, or a case in which a fully vaccinated individual tested positive for COVID-19, and resolved some misconceptions. “The breakthrough cases of any vaccine are normal and a phenomenon that is expected as more people are vaccinated. Vaccines are not 100% defensive and there are no vaccines. The main purpose of these vaccines Calling a mild or asymptomatic case a breakthrough case is not so serious and the vaccine is It’s a bit misleading in that it’s not really intended to be prevented. “ Breakthrough cases are rare. According to Duchin, there are 1,489 breakthrough cases across King County, accounting for less than .1% of the vaccinated population. Duchin emphasized that vaccination remains the primary guardian of the development of serious illnesses due to COVID-19. According to Duchin, over the last 30 days in King County, fully unvaccinated residents were 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19. As a positive note, Duchin shared that the latest data show that 81% of eligible King County residents have begun vaccination. This means that about 680,000 inhabitants remain unvaccinated, including about 300,000 children under the age of 12.

