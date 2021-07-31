Pharmacy offering lion share of San Diego vaccine





San Diego County, CA — San Diego turned primarily to traditional vaccination clinics to obtain immunity to COVID-19, county health officials announced Friday.

According to county data, retail pharmacies are now the leading provider of vaccines, delivering more than 100,000 vaccines from July to Wednesday. After that, community clinics were administered in turn nearly 20,000 times. Private healthcare provider, about 17,000 doses. County site, dose of about 13,000 times. In the hospital, there are less than 9,000 doses in the same time frame. “We would like to thank all the vaccinated San Diegans and the many partners who work daily with the county to make the vaccine readily available everywhere in the region,” said a county public health official. One Dr. Wilma J. Uten said. “Masking and other public health guidance is an additional tool to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic safely. Vaccination is our key to getting out of it.”

The county is working with vaccination partners to inform San Diegan, who is hesitant about immunization. To date, approximately 2.28 million people (81.4% of the 2.8 million San Diegans covered by the COVID-19 vaccine) have been vaccinated for the first time, and approximately 1.97 million (70.3%) have been fully vaccinated. I am.

“We would like to thank all of our communities and our health care partners for doing a great job of letting us know how important it is to get vaccinated,” Uten said. Last month, the local COVID-19 case rate surged from 2.1 to 19.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Hospitalizations also increased by more than 300%, and hospitalizations in the intensive care unit increased by more than 120% over the same period.

A total of 1,273 cases were reported on Thursday, the highest total per day since February 5. Due to the proliferation of cases, the county has recommended that all San Diegans wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Unvaccinated people are overwhelmingly infected and hospitalized,” Uten said. “If you haven’t got the COVID-19 vaccine yet, get it now.” The county is helping healthcare providers contact all partially vaccinated San Diegan, especially now that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. The county is also using the San Diego Immunization Registry to create follow-up reminders for those who are behind schedule. In addition to the location of hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines available throughout the region, the county also operates eight geographically dispersed free vaccination sites, three vaccines available in the United States (Moderna, Pfizer). , Johnson & Johnson. For a list of locations and more information, please visit. www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.. — City News Service

