Summit County COVID Incident, Breakthrough Incident

As Delta Variants pass through Colorado’s national and state-wide communities, authorities are urgently encouraging individuals to be vaccinated, with everyone, including vaccinated individuals, in public indoor spaces. You need to wear a mask at. Among the people who spread the new message is Amy Wineland, director of the Summit County Public Health Department.

At a meeting of the Summit County Health Commission on Friday, July 30, Wineland provided up-to-date information on the risk of viruses in the community. In general, Winelands said that delta variants are likely to be the major strains present in both the community and the state, and despite the 78% vaccination rate in the county, variants are causing an increase in cases. I warned you. Including groundbreaking cases..

According to Winelands, the resort community has more cases than the rest of the state, and summit county rates are rising at a higher rate than other communities.

Currently, the seven-day outbreak in Summit County is increasing, with approximately 237 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. For reference, as of June 26, the county outbreak was 20 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Elizabeth Lawrence, Commissioner of the Summit County, said:

According to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, the county has the fourth highest vaccination coverage. About 78% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, and about 86% of the population is vaccinated at least once. What is the cause of these high numbers of cases? Winelands said it had a large number of visitors to the county.

Winelands reported that since July 4, the county has had an average of about three visitors per resident, and the county connects San Miguel County with the most visitors. The data also means that Summit County has 50% more visitors than Pitkin, Gunnison, and Grand County, and nearly triples the number of visitors to Routt and Eagle counties.

According to data presented by Winelands, Summit County was the most visited county in the state in terms of number of guests per local inhabitant.

The county has visitors from states, but many from low-immunization states such as Texas, Nebraska, and Missouri. This has greatly contributed to the increase in incidents in the county.

“We love our visitors,” said Winelands. “They are really important to our economic recovery, but they play a role here in relation to the spread of the virus.”

The increase in this case means that the number of breakthrough cases is also increasing.

According to Winelands, about 70 breakthroughs have been recorded in the county from January to the present, with breakthroughs accounting for 4% of all cases. Currently, looking only at this month’s data, Wineland said groundbreaking cases accounted for 33% of all cases, and Wineland said it was “concerned.”

According to Winelands, despite the increasing number of breakthrough cases, most of these breakthrough cases show asymptomatic or mild symptoms, so the vaccine remains the most resistant to the virus. An effective tool. Winelands said no vaccine was 100% effective in stopping the spread of the virus, but it was still very effective in preventing hospitalization and death.

Some community members are wondering which vaccine is experiencing the most breakthrough cases, but Winelands “needs a grain of salt to present this number.” Said.

“The information isn’t just about raw numbers,” she said. “Most of the (breakthrough cases) are Pfizer, but we also see breakthroughs at J & J and Moderna. Most of our population is vaccinated against Pfizer. You have to remember, so it’s no wonder we’re looking at it. “

Currently, Winelands said the county’s local hospital system was unaffected by these increasing numbers of cases.

Mr Winelands said the virus would continue to mutate and become more efficient and effective in spreading unless people were vaccinated, and current data are evidence of this knowledge.

Going forward, Summit County staff and elected officials agreed to push an additional message that vaccinations should be tested if flu-like symptoms occur. When doing so, they should also be self-quarantined until their results are returned. As of Thursday, July 28, the county’s positive rate was almost 19%. This means that not enough people have been tested when they have symptoms.

“We are not currently testing enough to identify everyone in a potentially infected community, so we really need to encourage everyone to take advantage of the test,” Wine said. Mr. Rand said.

During the meeting, the county commissioner expressed support for extending the current public health order for another month. Winelands also encouraged the general public to follow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New interim recommendations This includes wearing masks in indoor public spaces if you are in a high or high infection rate area, including schools from kindergarten to high school. This recommendation also applies to vaccinated individuals.

Winelands said the most common outbreaks occur in concerts, residential gatherings and bars.

For more information on vaccines and tests, please visit: SummitCountyCO.gov.