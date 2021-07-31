Health
Austin health officials have warned that only 16 ICU beds are available in the area.
Austin public health leaders on Friday announced that only the beds in the intensive care unit, which has the lowest number of such beds since the coronavirus pandemic began, and has 16 staff throughout the region, are available. did. Before the vaccine became widely available..
The beds in these 16 intensive care units include all hospitals in the Travis, Williamson, Hayes, Bastrop, Blanco, Burnett, Coldwell, Fayette, Lee, Llanos, and San Saba counties.
All of these hospitals are grouped in what the Texas Department of Health calls Trauma Service Region O, serving more than 2.3 million residents.
On Friday evening, Austin public health officials revealed that these are not only for beds available to coronavirus patients, but also for those who need intensive care in an emergency, from road accidents to heart attacks. ..
Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmer Walks said in a written statement on Friday that Austin and Travis County are running out of time. She added that residents must now act to prevent widespread death and illness from the coronavirus, as well as protect those in need of care for other health reasons.
“Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community, not just those in need of COVID treatment, is significantly increased. We may need critical care. Not endanger the lives of loved ones. “
