Mosquito West Nile virus, rabies bat found in Boise County





Central district health officials say the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Ada and Elmore counties.

Boise, Idaho — With summer activity in full swing and some common threats, health officials are calling on people to take special precautions. First, the central district health authorities said: West nile virus It is currently detected in mosquito pools in Ada and Elmore counties. on Wednesday, Ada County Mosquito Extermination Area We confirmed the presence of the virus in three separate mosquito traps in Kuna. In each case, these are the first reported virus incidences in the two counties. Second, CDH says a recently discovered bat in Boise County has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found in a swimsuit that had been stored outside overnight.This is the first Rabies bat Reported in CHD jurisdictions this year, there are a total of five across the state. People who come into contact with bats are being treated for rabies prophylaxis. Health officials want to call on the public to be safe this summer by protecting themselves from these threats and related illnesses. “These are common threats seen every summer, but remind people that care must be taken to avoid mosquito bites and that wildlife such as bats can cause rabies. This is a good opportunity for parents to discuss with their children how to stay safe, “said Lindsay Haskel, Infectious Diseases Management Manager at Central District Health. Without treatment, rabies is virtually 100 percent fatal to humans and animals. CDH reminds people to avoid contact with bats. In Idaho, rabies bats are usually reported between March and November. Last year, 17 bats tested positive for rabies throughout the state. No region of Idaho is considered rabies-free. Bats are an important part of our ecosystem and most do not carry rabies, CDH provides the following tips to protect yourself and your pet. • Do not touch the bat with your bare hands. • Seek medical attention if you have encountered bats. • If you come into contact with a bat, store it in a container without touching it and contact the health department to arrange a rabies test. Whenever possible, bats should be tested to rule out exposure to rabies. Call 208-327-7499 during normal business hours in Ada, Boise and Elmore County, and 208-634-7194 in Valley County. Call 1-800-632-8000 after business hours in all counties. • Always vaccinate your pet for rabies, including horses. Pets may encounter bats outdoors or at home. • Make your home or cabin bat resistant by closing all holes in the siding and maintaining a screen that fits snugly against the window. Bats can enter through a quarter-sized hole. For West Nile virus, both Ada and Elmore counties treated areas where a pool of positive mosquitoes was detected to reduce the risk of infection. In Ada County, the virus was positive at three trap locations in Kuna. In Elmore County, only one location along Canyon Creek Road north of Mountain Home was positive. The virus is usually transmitted by being bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms of the infection include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph nodes and skin rashes. Most people infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. To reduce the chance of West Nile virus infection, avoid the most active mosquitoes, especially from dusk to dawn. In addition, you need to do the following: • Cover exposed skin outdoors and apply DEET or other EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin or clothing. Follow the instructions on the product label carefully, especially for children. • Insect your home by repairing or replacing the screen. • Reduce the amount of water in your property. Keep water and check and drain toys, trays, or pots that may hold mosquito eggs outdoors. • Bird baths, static decorative ponds, and animal water tanks should be replaced weekly as they may provide a suitable mosquito habitat. The virus usually does not affect livestock such as dogs and cats, but it can cause serious illness in horses and certain types of birds. People are advised to vaccinate their horses. Check out the latest news around Treasure Valley and Gemstate YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

