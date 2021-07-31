Health
Birmingham’s mom’s plea for a “life-saving” blood donation as the city faces a huge shortage
Mom from Birmingham Those suffering from life-threatening illnesses have heartfelt thoughts on more blood donors from the Afro-Caribbean community as the city faces a huge shortage.
From Sherry Falconer, 34, ArdingtonIs diagnosed with sickle cell disease as a baby and receives 6 units of blood every 4 weeks for red blood cell exchange.
Only eight years old, Sherry suffered a stroke, often with sickle cell complications, which affected her hand mobility. And in October 2019 she gave birth to a boy called Kaiden. She was afraid she might have inherited it, but thankfully it wasn’t. However, he has a sickle cell trait.
Sherry said: I was always afraid to know if my partner had that trait and what the potential for my child to become sickle cells.
“During pregnancy, I was scared of being in danger during labor or in danger. Thankfully, everything was well managed, so there was no crisis.”
Currently, Sherry is likely to have the rare blood subgroup Ro that many black sickle cell patients need in African-American, Caribbean-black, and mixed-race blacks. I urge you to go out and donate blood.
In Birmingham, 339 black and mixed-race donors (43%) have this blood type, which is 10 times more common in blacks than in whites. Nationally, only 2 percent of donors are Ro.
She states: “I have less risk and haven’t been hospitalized for years because the blood transfusions I receive help control sickle cell disease.
“When I get a blood transfusion, I always think of the generous donors who donated. They have a very positive impact on people’s lives, I am forever grateful.”
NHS Blood and transplants are in urgent need of more blacks to feed to meet the growing demand for black African Americans, black Caribbeans, or mixed-race donors.
July is Sickle Cell Recognition Month. NHSBloodandTransplant is calling on blacks to donate blood to save lives.
This means that with the growing demand for life-saving blood transfusions for people with sickle cell disease, we need to recruit 16,000 new donors from the black and mixed-race black community this year.
Sickle cell disease is the name of a group of hereditary health conditions that affect red blood cells.
The most serious type is called sickle cell anemia.
Sickle cell disease is especially common in people with a family background in Africa or the Caribbean.
People with sickle cell disease produce abnormally shaped red blood cells. Red blood cells do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels, which can cause problems.
Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, but treatment helps manage many of the symptoms.
Birmingham currently has 782 black and mixed black blood donors. This is about 6 percent of all active blood donors. But more is needed.
Sickle cell disease is the UK’s fastest-growing hereditary disease, affecting 15,000 people with about 300 babies born of blood disorders each year.
Every month, 1,300 black donors need to give blood to patients with sickle cell disease to provide life-saving blood transfusions and for use in emergencies, childbirth, surgery, cancer treatment, and other medical conditions. ..
Sickle cells are a hereditary blood disorder that is common in blacks. It can cause organ failure, stroke, loss of vision and can be fatal.
Colin Anderson, community and engagement leader at NHS Blood and Transplant, said:
“There are very realistic people behind these numbers: children, adults, and their families who are facing a painful struggle between life-threatening sickle cells and an uncertain future.
“But they are also donors doing great things. It only takes an hour to give blood and can save three lives.
“We know that as the number of people with sickle cell disease grows, the demand for black blood donors will continue to grow, but now we have the opportunity to fill the gap and help friends, neighbors and communities fighting the disease. there is.”
Video not available
NHS Blood and Transplant works closely with the black community and sickle cell disease groups to increase the number of new donors and donation rates through various campaigns and events.
Nationally, the number of black donors has increased by about 29 percent in recent years.
Last month, June 19, the highest number of blood donations from black donors was recorded in one day in 22 years. There were 223 blood donations. The last record was held in 1999, with 212 donations in one day.
A special blood donation event, as part of the United By Blood campaign during June 2021, called for more blacks to donate in commemoration of Evan Nathan Smith, a 21-year-old man with sickle cell anemia.
Anyone who is willing to become a blood donor can book an appointment by registering and visiting today: www.blood.co.ukDownload the GiveBloodNHS app or call 0300 123 2323.
