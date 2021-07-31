New Orleans restaurants that require vaccination certification





Some restaurants require vaccination certification or a negative covid test to eat or drink in-store.

New Orleans — La Boca Steakhouse in the Warehouse district has new rules on Tuesday. In addition to wearing a mask, all guests are required to present proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test of admission. This is the same deal across the effervescent towns on the edge of Cowbell and Quarter on Oak Street. All because of the increasing number of COVID cases. “We said,’OK, I thought it was accelerating. Great if you want to sit inside, let’s do this. Show me the Vax card and its photo. You can go inside. Once inside, you can remove the mask. Otherwise, there are outdoor seats, “said Black May, owner of Cowbell on Oak Street. May said the idea came later Tipitina’s, Maple Leaf, and dba announced earlier this week that anyone who wants to attend the show must be vaccinated or virus-negative-and prove it. “This is our policy. It’s not political. It’s preventative,” he said. “We see it as a courtesy.” He said cracking down on customers and getting staff to wear masks would be a happiness for him to get rid of, if safe. “Believe me, when it cranks, it’s 130 degrees in the kitchen. It’s not fun,” May said. Crystal Coco Hinds, who owns Effervescence on North Rampart Street, said that unvaccinated people can sit on outdoor patios, but only those who take pictures can sit inside. “It was very heavy on me all week, and I couldn’t sleep really well, and finally I decided to follow my gut,” she said. She maintains all existing health policies such as social distance, mask mandates and hand sanitizers. This latest rule was the latest way to keep our customers, as well as our seven small staff and their families healthy. “There are a few people who commented negatively on Instagram, but most of them praise us and they’re okay,” she said. Both business owners say they are looking forward to a day when they don’t have to worry about this. And I hope this measure is one way to do it. “They said,’Hey guy. It’s over. Let’s party.’ That’s the happiest day for all of us here. I can tell you that,” Mei said. Told.

