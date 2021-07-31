Coronavirus in the United States: Experts warn that the proliferation of Covid-19 infections in unvaccinated people has just begun.





Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center, said: Friday CNN Anderson Cooper .. “It’s getting worse for many unvaccinated people, just as it’s getting worse in the South now.”

Southern state officials, whose vaccination rates generally lag behind other parts of the country, are working to send a message. In Florida, Covid-19 cases surged 50% last week. according to State health data.

In Georgia, the case rate has more than tripled in the last 14 days, the State Department announced on Friday. This is to encourage residents to vaccinate because the Delta mutant is more infectious than the previous Covid-19 strain.

“Unfortunately, the number of Covids is expected to continue to grow. People who have not been vaccinated or who skipped a second vaccination are targeted for infection,” said Kathleen E., Georgia Health Commissioner. Dr. Toomy says.

More Americans May Responding To Crisis Recent data The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that the pace of vaccination is increasing. On average over 7 days, more than 418,000 people start vaccination daily. This is the best daily pace since July 5th. By the end of the weekend, 49.5% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Nearly 33% of people (aged 12 and older) who are vaccinated have not yet been vaccinated at least once. Mask requires return for vaccination and non-vaccination Due to the increasing transmission of delta variants, authorities are preaching to all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to be aware of their surroundings. Aerosols, including Covid-19, can be moved as easily as cigarette smoke, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research Policy, Friday. “If you want to understand what an aerosol is, think of someone smoking,” Osterholm told CNN. “If you can smell cigarettes where you are, you are breathing in the air of someone else who may contain the virus.” While indoor infection of the virus is a major challenge, Osterholm said there are examples of Covid-19 infected outdoors when people were in close proximity for long periods of time. For this reason, Maskman Date is back in more cities. Birmingham, New Orleans and Louisville cities on Friday Announced respectively Plans to reinstate mask obligations to reduce indoor infections. CDC director Rochelle Walensky told Fox, “If you take the necessary steps to reduce the amount of your current illness, you can do it in a matter of weeks. Everyone is vaccinated. For example, you can do it by wearing a mask. ” Friday news. This Week’s CDC Changed guidance Advise vaccinated people to resume wearing masks indoors in areas of persistent or highly infected virus. Recent studies have shown that delta variants can be generated Equal amount of virus Actual data, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, still show that unvaccinated people are at much higher risk of serious illness. More than 80% of the U.S. population (about 274 million) live in counties that are believed to have “high” or “substantial” Covid-19 infections, according to a CNN analysis of data released by the CDC on Friday. is. ICU fills up again As the delta variant spreads, hospitalizations have accumulated to a level of concern. Mississippi, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States, is addressing a surge in levels of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalization. Of the 827 ICU beds across the state, only 107 beds, or about 13%, are currently available, according to data from the Mississippi Department of Health on Friday. All 88 beds in the state’s largest intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center are full. State health doctor Thomas Dobbs said Thursday that hospitalizations are beginning to be seen in younger age groups. He points out data showing that 88% of hospitalizations occur among unvaccinated people, which has “significant spillover effects on older vaccinated Mississippian culture.” I am. According to Austin Public Health, Texas, the area has faced the lowest number of beds in the ICU staff since the pandemic began, with only 16 staff available. Dr. Desmer Walks of the Austin Travis County Health Department said on Friday, “Our ICU capacity is at a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community, not just those in need of Covid’s treatment, increases significantly. It’s reaching. ” “If we neglect to get together as a community now, we endanger the lives of loved ones who may need lifesaving first aid.” Throughout the state, in some trauma service areas, less than 10 ICU beds were available on Friday. according to Texas health data. Affected areas include Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Killeen, Waco, Beaumont and Victoria. Florida medical facilities continue to prepare for the surge as the AdventHealth Hospital System has stopped all non-urgent surgery and procedures due to high hospitalization by Covid-19. Dr. Neil Finnkler, Chief Clinical Officer at AdventHealth Central Florida, said on Friday that more than 90% of Covid-19 patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. “None of these patients expected to be infected with the virus, but the delta variant proved to be very contagious, so even young and healthy patients, including pregnant patients, are now in the hospital. “We are starting to fill in,” Finkler said.

CNN’s Deanna Hackney, Lauren Mascarenhas, Deidre McPhillips, Jennifer Henderson, Raja Razek, Brandon Miller and Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.

