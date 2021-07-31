Health
Colorado Local Health Department issues mask guidance
Local health officials have stopped requiring the use of masks in indoor environments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The District Health Department of Colorado-Denver, USA recommends, but does not require, wearing a mask indoors in accordance with the new COVID-19 guidance issued, regardless of vaccination status. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Triggered by an increase in cases caused by delta variants of the virus.
Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) Because Jefferson County is in the “substantial” category of CDC infection risk, all residents over the age of 2 “indoors to minimize risk and maximize protection from COVID-19. It is highly recommended to wear a mask in public spaces. “
> Video above: Colorado public health officials talk about “ping-pong” mask guidelines.
“Because of stagnant vaccination and the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases again in Jeffco, the widespread distribution of delta variants makes us all love ourselves and our children, including those who do not. This additional step needs to be taken to protect people. They are not yet eligible for vaccination, “said Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director of JCPH, in the release. “We know this is disappointing news, especially after months of progress. We have our community working hard during this battle with COVID-19. But I don’t want to give up on the ground. Taking the precautions recommended right now can minimize viral infections and prevent further spread of delta variants. ”
Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) The release stated that as the community infection rate of COVID-19 increases, it is recommended that everyone wear a mask in a public indoor environment.
“One of the things I learned over and over again during the pandemic is to anticipate the unexpected,” said TCHD Executive Director Dr. John Douglas in the release. It is clear that vaccination as soon as possible is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as it is a useful means of stopping the spread of infection. “We are in the fight against time to vaccinate more people before the delta spreads further or new, more contagious variants emerge.”
According to this release, the three counties served by TCHD, Arapaho, Adams and Douglas, are also all in the “substantial” category, with a 7-day incidence of over 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. I am.
Bloomfield Public Health and Environment (BPHE) It also recommends the use of masks in public places indoors, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases that put Bloomfield in the “substantial” category.
“Bloomfield did a great job of being vaccinated and following public health protection, but new data show that fully vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can infect others with the virus. It suggests that there is sex, “said Jason Burling, director of public health at BPHE. “The only most important step you can take is to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself and the most vulnerable of us.”
NS Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) He said he reviewed the CDC’s new guidance and encouraged people and businesses to “decide to wear the best face cover for them.”
Denver’s hospitalization rate remains low despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, according to DDPHE’s announcement, but its 7-day incidence is above the “substantial” threshold.
Despite the protection against serious illness provided by the COVID-19 vaccine, the delta mutant has been found to be highly contagious even among fully vaccinated people. Health officials estimate that this variant is more than twice as contagious as its predecessor.
Recommended video: COVID-19 coronavirus
Sources
2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/county-health-departments-guidance-indoor-mask-wearing/73-455e81fb-d511-44f9-9add-7714de6832c4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]