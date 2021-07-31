Health
DEP Spray Against Mosquitoes Throughout Crawford County | News
The Pennsylvania Environmental Protection Agency is implementing a series of pesticide sprays aimed at reducing the number of mosquitoes in Crawford County and reducing the risk of West Nile virus infection.
The spray was scheduled for Thursday in the Cambridge Township and the Cambridge Springs Autonomous Region. Additional sprays will take place today in the Cochraneton Autonomous Region and on Monday in the towns of West Mead and East Fairfield. Work is done every night from 7:30 to 10:30.
DEP uses a truck mounter’s ultra-small sprayer to spray DeltaGard, a low-risk pesticide product registered with the US Environmental Protection Agency. The spray is applied at a rate of 0.66 ounces per acre.
The active ingredient in DeltaGard is Deltamethrin, which is free of piperonyl butoxide and other synergies. According to the agency, this product is diluted with water and designed to “quickly knock down adult mosquitoes and effectively control them.”
The DEP’s Northwestern Krai office has determined that the adult mosquito population has reached a threshold that requires spraying after collecting adult mosquito traps. Spraying is necessary to reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area where spraying is planned.
The root boundary of the spray focuses on the following areas:
• West Mead Township in the area between US Route 322, Williamson Road, Lamont Drive and Stauffer Road.
• East Fairfield Township along Powell Lane and Gravel Pit Road.
• Coclanton Autonomous Region (all streets).
Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause West Nile encephalitis in humans. This is an infection that can cause inflammation of the brain. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents of areas with confirmed viral activity are at risk of developing West Nile encephalitis.
You can take precautions around your home to eliminate the following mosquito breeding grounds:
• Disposal of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar containers that hold water.
• Dispose of tires that may collect water properly. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed.
• Make a hole in the bottom of the outdoor recycling container.
• Clean the clogged gutters annually as the leaves of the surrounding trees can block the drains.
• Turn the plastic water pool over when not in use.
• Turn the wheelbarrow over to keep the water from stagnation on the bird bath.
• Ventilate the ornamental pool or stock fish.
• Clean and chlorinate the pool when not in use to remove any water that may collect on the pool cover.
If there are stagnant puddles in the property of the resident, they can be cleaned using the Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis (Bti) product. Bti is a natural bacterium that kills mosquito larvae, but according to DEP, it is safe for humans, pets, aquatic animals, and plans.
Other precautions to reduce the risk of mosquito bites, especially those at highest risk, include:
• Make sure the screen fits snugly on the door or window.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts, long trousers, and socks outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
• Reduces outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, usually during peak mosquitoes from April to October.
• Use of insect repellent. Effective repellents include DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Repellents are not recommended for children under 2 months.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.meadvilletribune.com/news/dep-spraying-for-mosquitos-across-crawford-county/article_7840e172-f173-11eb-8f99-cbd9fe5f3f4b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]