School ODH Detailed Plan | News, Sports, Work

The Ohio Department of Health has offered ways for K-12 schools to prevent COVID-19 in the next school year, following a new call from the CDC to wear masks, even if vaccinated.

As the recommendations released on Monday did not include mask requirements, the Ohio Department of Health has partnered with the local Department of Health as a strategy to prevent the pandemic epidemic, COVID-19 Science Awareness, I look forward to the promotion of vaccines. Of school this fall.

Vaccination is emphasized in the guidance “Major public health prevention strategies to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Achieving a high level of COVID-19 vaccination among teachers, staff and household members, as well as qualified students, allows schools to safely engage in face-to-face learning and participate in extracurricular activities and sports. It’s one of the most important strategies to do. “ ODH listed in the recommendations.

Children under the age of 12 do not yet have that level of protection against COVID-19, according to a pediatrician who previously published guidance to Dr. Bruce Wanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer of ODH. this week.

Although COVID-19 vaccination such as masks is not required by the state, ODH has given school districts strategies to promote vaccination, including considering pop-up clinics in conjunction with school activities, and employees. Provided flexible sick leave options for vaccination or allowed students to be absent to get their shots and vaccinated as part of summer medical physics and other immunizations To do.

The state requires other immunity such as diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (DTaP). Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), chickenpox (chickenpox), go to school.

The Ohio Revised Code states that after 2015, you will not be able to stay in school for more than 14 days. “Unless the student presents written evidence” Of their immunization.

If the student is not immunized, the parent cannot be immunized for religious reasons, or “Reason for conscience” Or a doctor’s statement that immunization is not medically recommended.

Guidance for the next school year recommends that unvaccinated people wear masks indoors or in crowded environments. “A place where physical distance cannot be maintained.”

For districts that do not require masks, parents have the option of having their children wear masks while at school or participating in school activities.

ODH Guidance on Schools from Kindergarten to High School

The Department of Health said it was not necessary to use masks outdoors, but acknowledged the CDC’s recommendation that unvaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowded areas in highly infected areas.

The CDC has announced an update to its mask recommendations. New evidence shows that even vaccinated people may be carriers of the virus enough to infect others, so they decided to wear a mask in a public indoor space. I need to go back.

The ODH spokesperson is in the department “Wait for the revised recommendations from the CDC and check them out at that point.”

According to the State Health Department, school buses and public transport are required to wear masks according to the CDC, regardless of vaccination status.

Due to hierarchical health protection strategies such as vaccination and mask wearing, the state states that as long as students wear masks and use preventive strategies, unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 at school We do not recommend quarantine or quarantine.

Susan Tebben is a reporter for the Ohio Capital Journal – ohiocapitaljournal.com.