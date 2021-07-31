Doctors explain how delta variants can infect fully vaccinated people and lead to increased hospitalization





San Antonio – City data show an increase in the number of cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in San Antonio, with a 66% increase in hospitalization last week. Breakthrough cases have also been seen in the region, with fully vaccinated individuals getting COVID-19-positive test results.internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Documents It suggests that those who receive an infected vaccination can get the virus as easily as those who do not. “In previous variants, one would give it to a few people. This variant of the virus can infect 8 to 9 people. That is, it’s really like another virus. It’s much more contagious, “said Dr. Jan Patterson, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio. According to the CDC, variants of the COVID-19 Delta can spread as easily as chickenpox. Its high viral load and transmission rate make it very dangerous. advertisement “There are far more viruses in the upper respiratory tract, which increases infections, so even fully vaccinated people can now get mild infections,” Patterson said. Says. Rita Espinoza, head of epidemiology at the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, said vaccinated people can still be infected, but vaccines are still the best way to protect themselves. .. “(Vaccines) are there to protect you from severe illness, hospitalization, and death. This is the message we’ve been saying-although it may not prevent you from getting COVID. Hopefully you will get a milder illness, “Espinoza said. She added that 95% of hospitalizations in the San Antonio area were unvaccinated. NS CDC has revived that recommendation About wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status. advertisement When scientists investigated what scientists believed was an outbreak of the coronavirus in Provincetown, Massachusetts, nearly 900 people were infected, 74% of whom were vaccinated. “Unfortunately, we are at a new stage in this pandemic. This means that you need to wear a mask indoors. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you need to be vaccinated. It means that there is, “says Patterson.

