Delta Variant: Does N95 Mask Stop New COVID Symptomatology?





Delta variants are skyrocketing across the United States and there has been much talk about bringing masks back into our lives. Public health expert Rethinking Maskman Dates and Guidance Delta variant It continues to spread. But there is another conversation. Which mask do I need to wear to stop the Delta variant? Well, I have a simple answer. Monica GandhiA medical professor and infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, recently said: Washington post Its sturdy mask is important for stopping variants. “You can’t go back to a mask without discussing the type of mask.” Why do we wear masks again? Former Commissioner of Food and Drugs Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday: CBS’s “Face the Nation” We recommend that you consider wearing an N95 or K-N95 mask to ensure safety from the Delta variant. “So it’s less levitating and less likely to penetrate the mask, so the mask is still useful,” Gottlieb said. “Face the Nation” Shows Sunday. “But when considering wearing a mask, I think the quality of the mask is important. Therefore, if you can get a KN95 mask or an N95 mask, you get more protection.” Why should I use an N95 mask? Expert said Washington post The N95 mask can provide more protection against new coronaviruses, especially the more susceptible delta mutants. In fact, cloth masks may not be as useful to people as they used to be because of the transmissibility of delta variants, experts said. Washington post.. This is especially true for unvaccinated people. Do I need to wear the mask again? Vulnerable people — people with medical conditions that can lead to severe COVID-19 — are advised to consider remasking, especially with N95 or similar KN95 masks. “If you need to be in a mixed environment with unvaccinated people, or if you don’t know the status of your vaccination, it makes sense to upgrade your mask.” Pole saxophone, The clinical director of the Infectious Diseases Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said: Washington post..

