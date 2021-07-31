Mosquito pesticide truck comes to the bayside





Bayside, Queens — After discovering the West Nile virus in the area during the increasingly active mosquito season, the city is striving to kill mosquitoes on the bayside.

Last week, the city found West Nile virus-positive cases in a group of 188 mosquitoes spanning five plots. This is a massive surge from the nine positive groups found during this time last year. As insects breed in water stagnations, the Ministry of Health attributed the surge in mosquitoes to “recent heavy rains.” Experts say As it gets tougher and harder, we can expect to keep watching, Due to climate change The weather will change.

The city has tried to reduce mosquito activity throughout the city From mid-May By sending a low-flying helicopter to an insect hotspot and sprinkling the area with pesticides. In the world’s autonomous regions, DOH provides four mosquito repellent treatments, especially in the northeastern region of Queens, which is believed to be one of the hotspots for West Nile virus. City map..

For the first time this season, the agency has changed its approach from air to ground, driving parts of Bayside, Douglaston, Douglaston, Glen Oaks and Little Neck to spray adult mosquito repellents on the streets of the city. I am planning. Agencies are also using this approach in parts of southeastern Queens. City mosquito-killing trucks will run around these sections of northeastern Queens between 8:30 am and 6:00 am the following Monday, Monday, August 2, if weather permits.

The aerial treatment uses the chemical VectoMax® GS, but according to DOH, the truck deploys “very low concentrations of Anvil®, Duet®, or DeltaGard®”. Authorities explain that the risk of this pesticide is “low” for humans and pets, but people who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye and throat irritation and a rash. It states that there is.

To avoid symptoms, DOH recommends staying indoors during spraying and washing pesticide-exposed skin and clothing with soap and water. This remedy helps protect people better, especially from mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus. So far, cases of West Nile virus remain in mosquitoes this season, but DOH is still investigating one of the recently diagnosed Bronx with meningitis that can be caused by West Nile virus. increase. The best way to get rid of mosquitoes at home is to change the pool of water, such as vases and pet bowls, every week to prevent breeding. Other options include wearing long sleeves and trousers, using air conditioning or window and door screens. To prevent mosquito bites, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the use of insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, ir3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, paramentandiol or 2-undecanone. Here’s where trucks run around and spray mosquitoes in northeastern Queens: Photo provider: NYC Health Department

