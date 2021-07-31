Repel type 2 diabetes: add vajra, joir to the plate

Hyderabad: A new study shows that eating millet reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and helps control blood sugar levels. It showed that a proper diet with diabetics was needed for diabetics, pre-diabetics, and non-diabetics as a preventative approach to repel illness.

Studies on millet and diabetes Smart hood The ICRISAT initiative here is: National Institute of Nutrition (((NIN), Hyderabad; University of Reading In the UK; a press release from ICRISAT said Thursday.

Based on a study conducted in 11 countries, a study published in Frontiers in Nutrition found that diabetics who took acne as part of their daily diet had 12-15% blood sugar levels (on an empty stomach). And after a meal) it has decreased and it has been shown that the blood has decreased. Blood sugar levels have dropped from diabetes to pre-diabetic levels.



HbA1c (hemoglobin-bound blood glucose) levels decreased by an average of 17% in pre-diabetic patients, and levels went from pre-diabetic to normal.

The findings confirm that eating millet can lead to a better glycemic response, Release said.

The authors reviewed 80 published studies, 65 of which were eligible for a meta-analysis involving about 1,000 subjects, stating that this analysis was the largest systematic review of the topic to date.

No one knew that so much scientific research was being done on the effects of millet on diabetes. These benefits are often contested, and this systematic review of studies published in scientific journals proves that millet lowers blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of diabetes, and how well these smart foods work. Showed, S Anisa said, lead author of the study and senior nutritionist at ICRISAT.



ThinkStock Photos India, China and the United States have the highest number of diabetics.

Diabetes contributed to the country’s high disease burden from 1990 to 2016. Diabetes-related medical costs have exceeded US $ 7 million. There is no easy solution, lifestyle needs to change, and diet is an important part of this, “said Hemalata, director of the National Institute of Health and Nutrition (NIN).

“This study provides some of the solutions that are useful to individuals and governments, and we need to carefully plan how to use them in our programs,” she said.by International Diabetes Federation, Diabetes is increasing in all parts of the world.

India, China and the United States have the highest number of diabetics. According to the release, Africa will rise 143% from 2019 to 2045, the Middle East and North Africa by 96%, and Southeast Asia by 74%.

The authors said they called for diversification of millet-based staple foods, especially to control diabetes throughout Asia and Africa.

Strengthening the case of returning millet as a staple food, this study found that the average glycemic index (GI) of millet was as low as 52.7, about 30% lower than that of milled and refined wheat, and about 14-37 GI. It has lower points than corn, he said.

All 11 types of millet studied were low (

The review concluded that millet has a lower digestive tract than rice, wheat and corn, even after boiling, baking and steaming (the most common way to cook grains).

The global health crisis, where undernutrition and overnutrition coexist, is a sign that our food system needs to be modified. Increasing diversity on both the farm and the table is the key to transforming the food system, “said Jacqueline Hughes, Executive Director of ICRISAT.

“Farm diversity is a risk mitigation strategy for farmers facing climate change, and diversity on the plate helps combat lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes. Millet is malnourished, human health, It is part of a solution that alleviates the challenges associated with natural resources Deterioration and climate change. ” According to Hughes, building a resilient, sustainable and nutritious food system requires interdisciplinary research involving multiple stakeholders.

This study is the first in a series of four years of work as part of the ICRISAT-led smart food initiative, which will be released in stages in 2021.

Executive Director of ICRISAT and Smart Food Initiative.

“As part of that, ICRISAT and the Institute of Food, Nutrition and Health at the University of Reading have formed a strategic partnership to study the vision of smart foods to make our diet healthier, more environmentally friendly and better for producers. And promoting, she said.

