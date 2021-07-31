The risk of a teenage heart with COVID-19 far outweighs the risk of vaccination.





New studies show that teens are at a much higher risk of heart inflammation from COVID-19 than vaccines that prevent COVID-19. Mendelsinger, lead author and vice-chairman of education at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, said: “But in our study, teens are worried about myocarditis / pericarditis for parents. [heart inflammation], A safer choice is vaccination, “he said in a college news release. The singer and his colleagues recorded the health records of 7,300 girls and 6,800 boys aged 12-17 years nationwide who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States, and the same age group who experienced adverse events after vaccination with mRNA COVID-19. Compared with the same number of. The risk of cardiac inflammation (myocarditis or pericarditis) in teenage girls with COVID-19 was 21-fold higher than the total risk after the first and second doses of the mRNA vaccine. Among teenage boys, the risk of heart inflammation was almost six times higher with COVID-19 than with vaccination, according to a study released this week on the preprint server medRxiv. This study has not yet been peer reviewed. “Even if calculations are made to limit the potential for data gaps from this large dataset, teens with COVID-19 are at increased risk of myocarditis / pericarditis. It shows, “said Dr. David Kaelber, co-author of the study. Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. He pointed out that he was also a worried father. “Based on our findings, on her 12th birthday, she was vaccinated with COVID-19 to ensure she was protected and to protect other members of her family.” Says Kaelber. “A highly contagious variant of the Delta is on the market and a new school year is imminent. This is a good opportunity for parents to rest assured that vaccination is safer for their children than getting COVID-19. is.” Dr. Ira Taub, a pediatric cardiologist at the Akron Childrens Hospital Center in Ohio, said worried parents often rely on him for vaccination guidance. He responded with a warning. “There are other consequences of getting COVID-19, including the risk that teens may carry the disease to vulnerable families,” Taub said. “I also emphasize that vaccination is safer than getting COVID-19.” For more information Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details COVID-19 Vaccines for children and teens.. Copyright © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved.



