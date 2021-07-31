Main CDC reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death





The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 91 COVID-19 and 1 additional death on Saturday, contributing to the continued increase in infectious diseases, averaging 79.9 new daily cases for 7 days. became. Today's figures exclude Hancock County from the "substantial" transmission range of the Maine and US CDCs, which is the standard for recommending masks to people vaccinated in some indoor situations. Somerset and Wally counties are above their benchmarks, but Wally is classified as a more serious "high" community infection than "substantial." Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 70,463 on Saturday. Of these, 51,410 have been confirmed by testing and 19,053 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. The average for 14 days was 70.6 cases per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 900 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine. The main CDC did not provide demographic information about the person reported dead on Saturday. Hancock County Friday's "substantial" infection level, And sank on Saturday. Last week, a public health expert warned that these methods of calculating infection rates meant that the county's status could change very quickly, leading to misleading recommendations. "They use some good methodologies," said Dr. Dora Anne Mills about the US CDC. Mills is the Chief Health Improvement Officer of Maine Health and the former Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the federal CDC recommendations adopted by the main CDC last week, vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor areas when in counties with fairly high levels of infection. Those who have not been vaccinated are advised to wear a mask indoors. By late Saturday morning, the Main CDC had not yet updated the reported "breakthrough" number of cases. As of Friday, Maine recorded 656 breakthroughs. This occurs when a fully vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19. Unvaccinated people still make up the majority of new cases, and the COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection against serious illness, even if the vaccinated person becomes ill. By Saturday morning, Maine had given 815,498 people the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. NSOf the people over the age of 12, 68.86 percent of the currently vaccinated population is fully vaccinated. As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin had 8,497, Aroostook 1,984, Cumberland 17,531, Franklin 1,416, Hancock 1,424, Kennebec 6,739, Knox 1,195, Lincoln 1,114. 3,697 in Oxford, 606 in Penobscot and Piscataquis, 1,487 in Sagadahoc, 2,341 in Somerset, 1,126 in Wald, 964 in Washington, 13,834 in York. By age, 19% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.2% were in their 20s, 15.2% were in their 30s, 13.4% were in their 40s, 14.5% were in their 50s, 10.2% were in their 60s, and 5.3% were in their 70s. 4.2% were over 80 years old. At a hospital in Maine, there were 37 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, 17 of whom were in the intensive care unit and 8 of whom were ventilated. According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 197.5 million known cases of COVID-19 and 4.2 million deaths worldwide on Saturday. In the United States, there were 34.9 million cases and 613,031 deaths.

