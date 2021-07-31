UK recommends vaccination for pregnant women

British health officials urged more pregnant women to obtain coronavirus jabs after a national study found that delta variants seemed to increase the risk of severe symptoms.

Top midwives in the UK urged pregnant women to get jabs, as new data showed an increase in serious illness among pregnant women hospitalized with viral symptoms.

British midwifery chief Jacqueline Dunkley Bent wrote to the GP and midwives, encouraging pregnant women to get jabs.

She said she was calling on pregnant women to “protect themselves and their babies.”

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives also recommend vaccination of pregnant women.

Public Health England says it recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as more than 130,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated in the United States.

According to a paper based on national data compiled by the UK Obstetric Surveillance System published online on July 25, the proportion of pregnant women hospitalized for moderate to severe infections after the predominance of delta mutations in May “Significantly” increased.

A paper by researchers at Oxford University found that pregnant women hospitalized during the delta wave were more likely to develop pneumonia, and one-third needed respiratory assistance.

“There is great concern about the increasing hospitalization of pregnant women with Covid-19, and that pregnant women appear to be more seriously affected by the delta variant of the disease. “Marian Knight, a mother and child professor who is the principal investigator of the study, said. Population health at Oxford University.

According to the study, none of the more than 3,000 pregnant women hospitalized with viral symptoms since February were completely vaccinated.

This study did not examine pregnant women with mild infections treated outside the hospital.

The UK has recommended vaccination of pregnant women since April, but blamed false information caused by changing advice early in the deployment of the vaccine, and intake compared to the general public. Very few, the paper said.

“The results of this study underscore the urgent need for an international approach to address this false information and improve vaccine intake during pregnancy,” he said.

According to a May RCOG survey, 58% of pregnant women who provided the vaccine refused the vaccine and said most were afraid to harm their babies or were waiting for more safety information. increase.

Euro 2020 final “supercharged” infection

Meanwhile, co-directors of public health for Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland said the Euro 2020 finals helped “supercharge” infections in northeastern England.

In the final, Italy defeated England in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11.

Middlesbrough currently has the highest incidence of new cases in the UK, but drops sharply from 1,421.5 cases per 100,000 people to 695.8 weekly.

The largest dip was recorded by Redcar and Cleveland, decreasing from 1,520.2 to 668.6.

Marc Adams told BBC Radio 4’s Today Program in the area of ​​providing enhanced support for the government to address the litigation rate: I think our momentum recovered a bit a few days after the final, and the event supercharged it to the unfortunate position where we found ourselves.

“But what we saw last week was that our rates were more than half, so everyone else’s rates are down, but our rates are going down very quickly. And it seems.

“Therefore, areas such as Middlesbrough, Redcar, Cleveland, and further north of the northwest and northeast are susceptible to Covid because of the type of work people do and the inability to work from home.

“Middlesbrough was cited in an ONS survey that it is in the bottom 10 areas where people can work from home.”

