COVID-19 Surge Press Hospital | COVID-19





The surge in COVID-19 cases continues to strain local hospitals as hospitalizations continue to increase across the state. In Hunt County, there were more than 125 active cases on Thursday. Texas reported more than 6,000 new cases on Thursday, and the state has more than 60,000 cases in July — three times as much as in June. Due to stagnant vaccination rates, the Texas Department of Health is providing $ 10 million to a local organization working to promote COVID-19 vaccination in Texas. The Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant Program grants $ 50,000 to $ 150,000 to a wide range of groups engaged in vaccine education to increase the number of fully vaccinated Texas people and delay the spread of COVID-19 in the state. I will provide you with money. Hunt County over the age of 12 has a vaccination rate of 34.6%, one of the worst in the state. However, when it comes to Metroplex, Hunt County is the 14th of the 18 counties in the Dallas / Fort Worth region. The Dallas / Fort Worth area has 130 intensive care unit beds. Over 1,400 people across Metroplex are infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations have skyrocketed across the state, with COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing for the 26th consecutive day. About 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital in July. On Friday, with new evidence that the Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and can be more dangerous than other versions, U.S. health officials advised how the country should fight the coronavirus. I started to consider changes. According to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post, recommending masks to everyone and requesting vaccines from doctors and other health care workers is one of the measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering. These documents appear to be issues that CDC staff use to explain the delta variants that can occur after vaccination and the risk of “breakthrough” infections. Written under the communication: “Acknowledge that the war has changed.” As the document points out, the COVID-19 vaccine is still very effective in preventing serious illness and death. The CDC always expected some groundbreaking infections, but struggled with how to explain them to the public. The document points out that the first delta variant detected in India is more contagious than common colds, influenza, smallpox, and Ebola virus, and is as infectious as highly contagious chickenpox. I have. Internal documents also cite studies from Canada, Singapore, and Scotland that delta variants may have a higher risk of hospitalization, intensive care, and death than alpha variants first detected in the United Kingdom. is showing. According to the document, since January, people infected after vaccination have increased the rate of hospitalization and in-hospital mortality of COVID-19 patients. That trend is consistent with the spread of delta variants. However, the CDC emphasizes that breakthrough infections are still rare.

