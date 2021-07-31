The UK warns that Covid monitoring devices will not work well for people with dark skin

UK National Health Service said Saturday, devices used by people using Covid to monitor blood oxygen levels at home could give inaccurate measurements to dark-skinned people I warned that there was sex.

The warning is about pulse oximeters and is currently used by many at risk of severe Covid symptoms to check blood oxygen levels. Under certain readings, they need to be hospitalized.

The UK’s national health service, NHS, supplies them to people over the age of 65 or with clinically vulnerable viral symptoms.

The NHS said in a statement, “Pulse oximeters can increase blood oxygen levels, which can be less accurate for people with darker skin. “.

A device clipped to a finger works by shining light through a person’s skin to measure oxygen levels in the blood.

The updated guidance for virus-infected persons on the NHS main website warns:

“They may show measurements higher than your blood oxygen levels.”

But the important thing is to check them regularly to see if they’re down, he adds.

Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said the issue affected “the diverse communities of blacks (and) Asia.”

Ethnic minority members, especially black Africans and Bangladeshis, had the highest viral mortality rates in the United Kingdom.

The death toll from Covid in the United Kingdom was 129,583 on Saturday, one of the highest in the world.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

