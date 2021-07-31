Possible third wave, mask guidance

Subspecies of the COVID-19 Delta continue to spread, with an increasing number of cases in San Joaquin County, as in other regions, and the latest compilation of masking requirements and recommendations.

This week’s COVID-19 update is:

Expected autumn waves may be as bad as last summer

Recent figures show that the state could go into a surge in coronavirus infections as bad as it was seen last summer. Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said at a supervisory board meeting earlier this week.

SJ’s daily case rate has nearly tripled since California fully reopened earlier this summer, Park said, and has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

On June 15, the daily case rate was 3.2 per 100,000 population and is currently reported to be 11.5. The weekly case rate has also increased from about 25 to over 90 per 100,000 population.

Park also said the county’s positive test rate doubled. California is reporting similar increases across the state.

“The state says this is the fastest increase in COVID-19 ever seen across the pandemic,” Park said.

Widespread delta variants and increased hospitalization among unvaccinated individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this month that delta variants account for 83% of all confirmed cases in the country. It is the predominant strain diagnosed because it spreads more easily from person to person.

According to the World Health Organization, the United States has reported the world’s most new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.