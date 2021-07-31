An unvaccinated Las Vegas man died of regret not having been vaccinated: fiancé

DuPreez said Friedy went to the ER three days after returning from San Diego because of persistent symptoms. She said it wasn’t made much from Friedy’s state at the time. The doctor who saw him just told him to drink gatorade. Friedy went to work that night.

However, DuPreez said Freedy continued to feel sick and sick for the next two days. Friedy visited another ER earlier the following week, where he came to another conclusion about his condition – Friedy was tested positive for COVID-19.

“He panics and says why he doesn’t want to die and he doesn’t want to leave a baby without his father,” Duprez said.

DuPreez tried to give her some reassurance and encouragement at the time because of Friedy’s young age (just 39 years old a few days before the COVID-19 diagnosis) and her relative health. Said. “We promise to overcome this,” she told Friedy.

Friedy went home and was advised by her doctor to rehydrate with Pedialite, rest and self-quarantine.

However, his condition deteriorated rapidly. According to reports of Friedy’s disease in Dupres, he woke up Dupres around 3 am the next morning. GoFundMeI told her I couldn’t breathe or stand upright.

DuPreez took Freedy to the ER for his third visit in 96 hours. His blood oxygen levels were low, and hospital staff were “surprised that he could even walk and talk.” Friedy’s scan found pneumonia in both of his lungs, Duprez said.

It was a rapid decline that I had never seen DuPreez come.

“”[I didn’t] Understand when I dropped him into the ER because he couldn’t breathe that it would be the last time I held his hand while he was awake “Du Preez said. “I couldn’t hug him again, I couldn’t sleep next to him again.”

DuPreez hasn’t been able to see Freedy since this point, but she’s still hopeful, even though her anxiety has begun to subside, except to bring him clothes and other items to the hospital. said.

According to DuPreez, Freedy was moved to another hospital and then to an intermediate care unit to better meet his care needs. In one of their text conversations, Friedy expressed regret.