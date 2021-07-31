What do doctors say about children wearing masks at school?





Due to reduced demand for vaccines, the highly contagious delta mutant has become the predominant strain of COVID. Doctors encourage people to stay safe.

The number of cases of COVID continues to increase in Buckeye and throughout the country, as the Toledo-Delta mutant in Ohio has become the predominant strain of the virus. Local health authorities are now urging people to take the necessary steps to keep their communities safe. “The pandemic and COVID will continue unless people are vaccinated,” said Dr. Kevin Casey, Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health. Doctors believe that Lucas County has done a good job of immunizing those who want to be, but says there is plenty of room for improvement. They now say it looks like a battle against time. “We will continue to have new varieties, and with each new varieties, it will make more people sick. At some point, if we don’t stop it fast enough, one of the varieties It’s more effective against the absence of vaccines. “ Related: CDC documentation warns that delta variants appear to be as contagious as chickenpox The COVID-19 delta mutant is currently the predominant strain due to reduced demand for vaccines. Still, local health officials are urging people to play their part in stopping the epidemic in Lucas County. Everything comes a few weeks before students plan to return to school in northwestern Ohio. Many of our students have already announced masking policies and plan to return to full-time face-to-face learning. Meanwhile, local health officials say it is best to wear a mask to maintain protection. Especially for people under the age of 12 who are not yet vaccinated. “In fact, in schools over the age of two, it’s much easier for everyone to wear a mask. Whether they’re vaccinated just to get rid of that confusion and basically remove conflicts from students. Regardless, you must wear a mask, “said Dr. Kathy Canter, Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician at Mercy Health. Related: Experts discuss the symptoms of delta variants and the importance of testing The Ohio Department of Health has provided recommendations for schools, focusing on vaccination of qualified individuals and consistent masking of unvaccinated individuals. Local doctors believe that vaccination is the key to passing COVID and encourage all parents to actually look at what the CDC and other health agencies are saying.

