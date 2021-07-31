COVID-19 vaccination grows near Jacksonville in the coronavirus epidemic

Vaccine information:Do I Need a COVID-19 Vaccine in Jacksonville?You can get it from:

Other neighboring counties have recorded similar trends in vaccine demand.

Weekly vaccinations in Clay County increased from 1,101 two weeks ago to 2,042, and 3,568. Nassau County, 340 to 847 to 1,617; Putnam County, 228 to 400, 911. St. Johns County, 1,176-2,195-4,047.

Across the state, the Ministry of Health reported 334,064 vaccine doses this week, compared to 224,326 two weeks ago.

However, the weekly vaccinations recorded by FLDOH are not necessarily the same as fully vaccinated individuals. The Pfizer and Modana vaccines are given in two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in one dose.

The number of COVIDs is still increasing

The surge in new vaccinations has been brought about in response to an increase in the number of both positive tests and hospitalizations, with northeastern Florida as a particular hotspot. Currently, it has reached the highest level on several indicators since the start of the pandemic.

Driving that increase is the rapid spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. NS Subspecies are known to be more easily transmitted It accounts for more than 80 percent of US COVID-19 infections than previous strains of the virus, and now, as estimated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, the Florida Hospital Association reported that COVID-19 hospitalization in the Jacksonville area had already surged to 154 percent of its previous peak since winter.

As of Saturday, the US Department of Health and Human Services calculated 9,683 inpatient adults and 114 pediatric patients with COVID-19 confirmed in the state.

Overall, according to federal statistics, 21.4 percent of Florida inpatients are COVID-19 patients. Among them were 1,749 adults with confirmed COVID-19 who were admitted to a state hospital the day before.

The Florida Department of Health has compiled a record 8,308 new cases in Duval County in the seven days to Thursday. CDC statistics with slightly different measurement methods recorded 8,343 new cases. This represents an increase of about 2,000 from the previous week when we added 6,430.