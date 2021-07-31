San Juan County leads the state with beta, gamma and delta COVID-19 variants





The majority of patients at the San Juan Community Medical Center hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Farmington — San Juan County has become a New Mexico county with the highest number of COVID-19 cases associated with beta, gamma, and delta variants of interest. The news urges the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to classify San Juan County as having a significant level of community infection with COVID-19 and to wear face masks indoors, including fully vaccinated individuals. It comes from what I did. Data from the New Mexico Department of Health on July 12 show that San Juan County has 285 alphas (B.1.1.17), 28 gammas (P.1), and 17 deltas (B.1.617.2). COVID-19 cases are listed. “It’s a balancing act”:Local supervisors respond to the new COVID-19 protocol for public schools State data for July 26 include counties of 295 alphas, 28 gammas, and 29 deltas of COVID-19. According to the State Health Department, San Juan outnumbered all counties, including Bernarillo. Bernarillo had 237 cases of COVID-19 alpha, 8 cases of gamma and 17 cases of delta on July 26th. Substantial infections were listed as at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people last week, according to the CDC. As the highly contagious Delta subspecies travels across the United States, it is in the highly infected San Juan County that the CDC encourages fully vaccinated people in the county to wear face masks indoors. It is a classification. Robert Underwood, Chief Medical Officer at the San Juan Regional Medical Center, told the Daily Times that the best thing the community can do is get vaccinated if it isn’t. “That’s the only way we really protect individuals, our community, and our entire population in the long run,” Underwood said. “We are in a significant risk area, so it’s a good idea to mask it anyway.” According to Underwood, the delta variant of COVID-19 is a more infectious version of COVID-19 than previous versions. The CDC has also issued new information showing that people who are completely vaccinated and infected with Delta can be infected with the virus. In a CDC presentation released on July 29, fully vaccinated people are three times less likely to be infected with COVID-19 and more likely to die than unvaccinated people. It was shown to be 10 times lower. According to USA Today. According to Underwood, the number of patients at the hospital increased slightly from three last week to seven on July 29. Based on previous trends, he believes that an increase in COVID-19 cases can take a couple of weeks to lead to an increase in COVID-19-positive inpatients. Pandemic Recovery:New Mexico is tied with the highest unemployment rate in the country, but Farmington MSA is showing a surge He said the majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were not vaccinated. Underwood said there has been an increase in recent incidents in New Mexico, as in San Juan County. According to the State Department of Health, the county reported 32 new cases on 24, 25 and 26 July, 5 on 27 July, 16 on 28 July and 51 on 29 July. A new case was reported. This means that the number of cases reported on July 29 was higher than the total number for the last five days. Ten cases were reported on July 30. All this information is provided when students throughout the state are preparing to return to school. Cathy McDonald, Director of Nursing Services at Farmington Municipal School, expressed concern earlier this week when talking about updating the COVID-19 protocol for public schools. McDonald’s said all precautions need to continue to be implemented for COVID-19 best practices. “We want to be able to impress (it) our staff, our parents, and our community.” She emphasized that the pandemic is not over and that practices such as wearing face masks are key to ensuring the safety of staff and students and allowing them to continue face-to-face learning. Some students spent most of 2020-2021 on distance learning. “I think it’s important for us to recognize the victims of student mental health problems from isolation. There are many things to consider when it comes to social and emotional learning,” McDonald said. .. Joshua Kellogg has the latest news from The Daily Times. He can contact 505-564-4627 or email at the following address: [email protected].. Support local journalism with digital subscriptions. http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

