France’s protest grows against an extended health path scheme | France





Thousands of people protest in Paris and other French cities over the mandatory coronavirus health pass for admission to many public places introduced by the government in the fight against the fourth wave of infection. did. Protesters injured three police officers in Paris, according to a police spokesperson. Interior Minister Gerald Dalmanin said on Twitter that 19 demonstrators, including 10 in Paris, had been arrested. It was the third consecutive weekend that people opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s new Covid-19 response came to the streets. The number of demonstrators has increased steadily since the start of the protest, reflecting the “Yellow Vest” movement that began in late 2018 against fuel taxes and living expenses. There are 204,090 Interior Ministry officials France, Including 14,250 in Paris. This is about 40,000 more than last week. “We are creating an isolated society. I think it is unbelievable to do this in a country of human rights,” said Anne, a teacher demonstrating in Paris. She refused to reveal her name. “That’s why I went down the street. I’ve never protested in my life,” she added. “I think our freedom is at stake.” Visitors to museums, cinemas and pools are already denied admission if they cannot create a health pass It indicates that they have been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recently been tested negative. Congress has approved a new law this week that requires health care workers to be vaccinated and extends health pass requirements to bars, restaurants, trade fairs, trains and hospitals. Approximately 3,000 police officers were stationed in the capital, and anti-riot police officers sought to keep the demonstrators on the permitted routes. Authorities sought to avoid repeating the event last week when a dispute between police and demonstrators broke out on the Champs Elysees. Protesters also appeared in other cities such as Marseille, Lyonnais, Montpilia, Nantes and Toulouse, shouting “freedom”. And “No to Health Pass!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/31/french-protests-grow-against-extended-health-pass-scheme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos