According to the new NHS guidance, pulse oximeters can be less accurate on black or brown skin.

The official NHS guidance was changed after it became clear that a blood oxygen monitor could be used. Not very accurate When used by blacks and ethnic minority people.

According to the NHS England and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), oximeters can overestimate the amount of oxygen in people with dark skin.

A pulse oximeter is typically a device of about 20 pounds that is clipped to a person’s finger. The device sends a ray of light through the skin to measure the level of oxygen in the blood.

More than 300,000 people Shipped from NHS England Patients with Covid-19 can monitor their oxygen levels at home, even if they are not feeling well enough to go to the hospital.

The NHS website has been updated with additional instructions for users of dark-skinned oximeters.

“There were some reports. [oximeters] If the skin is brown or black, the accuracy may be reduced. They may show measurements higher than the level of oxygen in your blood.

“Even if you receive a pulse oximeter, you should still use it. The important thing is to check your blood oxygen levels regularly to see if your readings are down.”

The NHS also states that changes in regular oxygenometer readings should be recorded over time, rather than taking into account only the first reading.

The guidance states: “By looking at changes in measurements rather than a single measurement, you can see if your oxygen levels are low, even if your oximeter isn’t completely accurate.”

It will come later imbalance During the pandemic, many blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities died in Covid-19.

Dr. Habib Naqvi, Director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said on Radio 4 today The Saturday program raises concerns about the reliability of the oximeter when used on dark-skinned people.

He states: “There is increasing evidence to emphasize that pulse oximeter readings are inconsistent among dark-skinned people.

“It cannot and should not be ignored, especially during the current Covid pandemic, which has a disproportionate impact on blacks and ethnic minorities.”

He also said that potential restrictions on all medical devices for ethnic minority groups and people susceptible to certain illnesses need to be “common sense.”

The NHS guidance changes were made after the NHS Race and Health Observatory published a review on the accuracy of oximeters in April.

A review by Dr Olamide Dada of Cardiff University School of Medicine cites evidence from over 30 years of inaccurate measurements for people with dark skin.

Normal oxygen levels in the blood are between 95% and 100%. There are reports that many people suffering from Covid-19, whose oxygen levels range from 70 to 80 percent, have been admitted to the hospital.

Oxygen levels in the blood can drop to dangerously low levels without the patient’s knowledge. this is”Silent hypoxia“. People with oxygen levels below 92% are urged to go to A & E to see a doctor.