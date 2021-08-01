Young and unvaccinated: New face of COVID-19 hospitalization in Massachusetts

Hospital leaders are worried about what might be around the corner, as the virus’s highly contagious Delta strain spreads the infection with horrific clips. And they are dissatisfied with the number of unvaccinated COVID patients currently in hospital beds. This is the situation they explain that when more people are shot, most can be prevented.

Dr. Armand Paes, director of the Infectious Diseases Program at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, said: “If someone was gasping for the air, vaccination could have prevented it.”

As of Thursday, Massachusetts reported 197 people admitted with COVID from 80 of the week of July 4, when the state’s seven-day average reached a pandemic low. The surge in hospitals is closely linked to the increase in the number of people who have been tested for COVID positive, which began after the July 4th holiday.

The numbers are It is well below last year’s highs. 3,000 people were hospitalized Many days in April and May. However, that trend is a concern, with signs that hospitalization rates are beginning to accelerate in some of the state’s largest hospitals.

General Brigam, the state’s largest medical system, said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 more than tripled this month from 12 on July 1 to 38 on Wednesday. At Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, the number of cases has more than tripled from 10 earlier this month to 33 on Wednesday. The Baystate Medical Center in Springfield reported 17 cases in the middle of the week from a small number of COVID patients a week ago. And Beth Israel Rahei Health said the number of COVID-19 cases increased from 19 on July 1st to 27 on Thursday.

“It’s embarrassing,” said Dr. Richard Ellison, an infectious disease specialist at UMass. “None of our staff wants to experience what we experienced last winter or last winter.”

Dr. Tom Sequist, a primary care physician who helped General Brigham lead the COVID-19 response, said he and his colleagues saw an increase in the number of COVID inpatients throughout the system. Stated.

“I’m worried about how long this current wave will last and how high it will be,” he said.

Governor Charlie Baker points out the second highest vaccination rate in the state (69% of residents receive at least one vaccination). Massachusetts can afford Extraordinary protection of the population against viruses.Massachusetts still had According to the New York Times COVID tracker, as of Friday, it has the third lowest COVID hospitalization rate in the United States after Vermont and New Hampshire.

“Massachusetts is much better than most states in the country in how we deal with it and how we are ready to deal with COVID after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends it. I’m in a position, “Baker said Wednesday. Due to increased infectious diseases and hospitalizations, many counties across the country will return to wearing indoor masks, including five in eastern Massachusetts.

Of course, vaccination does not provide complete protection against COVID, as the July outbreak in Provincetown shows. Nearly three-quarters of 882 people who tested positive by Thursday were vaccinated, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reassess how easily delta variants spread among vaccinated people. I was prompted.agency Report on friday the The diffusion rate is extraordinary And those who were vaccinated appeared to have the same level of virus as those who were not vaccinated. This was a “extremely important” finding in driving the latest guidance from the CDC.

But Only 7 infected According to town manager Alex Morse, people in Provincetown are ill enough to be hospitalized, with at least four Them According to the CDC, he was vaccinated. In addition, at least one death has been reported in a 98-year-old Anna Sylvie, Cape Cod, who lived in a nursing home in West Yarmouth.

This year, about 97% of people admitted to COVID-19 in Massachusetts were completely unvaccinated. This reflects national trends, as far fewer people were vaccinated earlier this year. However, since July, it has dropped to 80% in Massachusetts, a globe analysis of state data shows. This is probably due to the rise of new Delta strains and the very high vaccination rates in the state. This means that unvaccinated people are less likely to get the virus.

According to an analysis over the past month, the risk of hospitalization for COVID is about eight times higher in completely unvaccinated people than in vaccinated people, as more people receive injections. It has decreased, but it is still important.

The Baker administration has not included vaccination rates for patients admitted with COVID in regular public posts, but a spokeswoman for the administration said the data was being worked with the hospital and will be reported shortly. ..

A globe survey of hospitals in Massachusetts shows that authorities are most concerned about unvaccinated because of the large number of hospitals and the very preventable disease.

According to hospital records, more than 99% of COVID patients admitted to Tufts Medical Center since January have not been vaccinated. More than 98% of South Coast Health’s current COVID patients have not received shots, said Dr. Dani Hackner, Chief Clinical Officer for systems that own hospitals in Fall River, New Bedford, and Wareham.

“We see COVID patients hospitalized with few risk factors, which is tragic,” Hackner said. “we [COVID patients] Ask for a vaccine after hospitalization, “when it’s too late to help them.

Dr. Simone Wild, an infectious disease specialist at South Shore Health, said that almost every day he encounters patients without COVID in hospitals, has not yet been vaccinated, and can easily get their protection. rice field. According to her, most people in their twenties, thirties, and early forties are holding up.

Wilds said he would offer shots on the fly. Still, many will decline.

“Being in the hospital will stimulate their interests a bit,” she said. “But they still don’t want to be vaccinated. They are still waiting to see how it affects others.”

Doctor Cali Roberts, a life-saving physician at Tufts Medical Center, said almost all COVID-19 patients she saw were unvaccinated. She said that people without shots are mainly in their 40s and 50s. However, she witnessed people in their twenties and thirties die of COVID throughout the pandemic, with or without other underlying health problems.

“These are not 70-year-old diabetics with high blood pressure who smoke,” she said. “These are 30 years old, have work, college and high school education, and have a family, dogs and plants.”

She said it was hard to believe that the increasing number of incidents would completely subside the pandemic.

“I don’t know how to repeat this over and over,” she said. “We would just do that, I guess, but I don’t feel like any of us had the opportunity to breathe.”

As the virus revives, advocates of health and social justice say it is important for the state to publicly report not only patient vaccination status, but also demographic data on COVID-19 admissions.

They say that inequality between pandemics has fueled higher infection rates in low-income neighborhoods and color communities, including the inability to work in remote areas and heavy reliance on public transport. rice field. Demographic data before the release was stopped showed the consequences of these inequality. Even after the vaccine has become more widely available, COVID hospitalization rates in the black and brown communities are significantly higher.

“To deal with inequality, we must be able to measure inequality,” in a letter to the Baker administration on July 28, Vaccine Equity Now! A coalition of more than 12 advocacy groups, called, urged authorities to resume tracking and reporting.

A spokeswoman for the Baker administration said demographic data were reported from hospitals to the state and tended to be incomplete or underreported. The state said it had decided to remove all data due to the lack of a complete racial and ethnic number of hospitalized COVID patients.

Hospital leaders who are not part of the coalition also have racial disparities and such risk factors. I left it without dealing with it.

“If we don’t care for really vulnerable people, and if we don’t act right in terms of fairness, it’s not just those vulnerable people,” said Alistair, a doctor in the emergency room. Dr. Martin said. Mass General Hospital. “That’s all of us.”

