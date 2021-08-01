Hospitals are suffering from an influx of patients as Hawaii’s COVID-19 case load increases





Hawaii reported 485 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Hospitals have expressed concern about their ability to cope with the influx of patients due to the recent surge in infections. NS The state faces three-digit number of cases in two weeksAccording to health officials, the highly contagious delta mutant is the cause and has a significant impact on unvaccinated people. Governor David Ige He warned that COVID-19 restrictions may need to be imposed again He said he was watching closely for hospitalizations for respiratory viruses if the surge continued. Corey Lamb / Civil Beat At a press conference on Friday, Mr. Ige said at a press conference on Friday, “When we are confident that there are more patients in the hospital than we can handle, specials to limit movement again if necessary. We can guarantee that we will take such measures. “ With the number of active cases reaching 2,996 on Saturday, the number of patients is already skyrocketing in the hospital. The Hilo Medical Center implemented a visitor-free policy in the emergency department on Saturday after a flood of COVID-19 patients all night and doubling hospitalizations from 6 to 12. The hospital said no new patients were vaccinated. “Hospitals that have been very busy in the last few months are nearing full capacity due to limited beds available,” he said in a press release. “The number of patients requiring COVID testing, testing and treatment is on the rise.” Exceptions to the no-visit policy include pediatric patients under the age of 18 and “a very serious end-of-life situation,” he said. Although the usual visit times for inpatients remain, the hospital said they are also assessing the need to change. The Queen’s health system He said he had requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send reinforcements on Friday. For nurses in a surge of cases. According to Queens, there are 45 COVID-19 patients, eight of whom are on ventilators. Most of these patients were unvaccinated and were in their early 40s, Hawaii News Now reported. Corey Lamb / Civil Beat / 2021 Jason Chan, President of The Queen’s Medical Center, said: “They are bright, but tired, so I want them to feel at ease.” According to the Hawaii Office for Emergency Management, hospitals throughout the state account for about 60% of ICU beds, and hundreds of ventilators are still available. However, Hilton Racel, president of the Hawaii Healthcare Association, warned that the numbers do not accurately reflect the hospital’s capacity because they do not take into account staff shortages and front-line worker fatigue. Saturday’s tally was the second highest since the pandemic began in March 2020. The highest 622 was recorded on Friday, but included previous cases due to delays in lab reporting. New cases on Saturday included 315 on Oahu, 101 on the Big Island, 9 on Kauai, 42 on Maui, and 18 out-of-state residents. Hawaii’s total has increased to 42,410 and 537 have died. According to the Ministry of Health, the 7-day positive rate jumped to 5.5%. Civil Beat reporter Lauren Teruya contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.civilbeat.org/2021/07/hospitals-struggle-with-influx-of-patients-as-hawaiis-covid-19-caseload-mounts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos