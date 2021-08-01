Human cases of Lyme disease confirmed by public health sadberry





Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports that adults in the Manitoulin District have received test results that confirm that they test positive for Lyme disease. “The risk of getting Lyme disease remains low, but people need to protect themselves when they enjoy it outdoors,” the health unit said in a news release. Lyme disease is caused by bacteria that infect black-footed mites. According to public health, tick varieties are not common in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, but in recent years some mites have inhabited the area. More commonly, mites are found in Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, Lake Superior, rural areas along the northern banks of the St. Lawrence River, and the Rainy River area in northwestern Ontario. “People who enjoy the outdoors should check for ticks immediately after activities such as gardening and hiking. This is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself from Lyme disease,” said Public Health Sudbury & Districts. Environmental Support Officer Adam Ranger said in a news release. Black-footed mites do not jump or fly. They wait in the grass and bushes for animals and humans to brush their vegetation. Mites vary in size and color and can be difficult to see until they are full of blood. To prevent tick bites: Avoid walking in tall grass. Make sure your garden is free of debris, overgrown plants, grass, bushes and trees.

Keep tree piles and bird feeders away from your home.

Wear long-sleeved, light-colored shirts, trousers, and shoes with closed toes.

Use insect repellents approved by Health Canada and follow the application recommendations for packaging.

Perform a tick check.

Take a shower after outdoor activities to wash away mites that have not yet adhered to your skin. If you find a tick attached to you or someone else: Use tweezers with a fine tip to grab the tick near the skin and gently pull it straight up.

Wash the area with soap and water.

Place the ticks in a dry container and send them to the local public health department for identification and testing of Lyme disease.

Follow up with your healthcare provider to determine if treatment is needed, especially if the ticks have been attached for more than 24 hours. Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause serious complications in the heart, joints, and nervous system. A common symptom of an infection is a characteristic red rash around the bite, which resembles a bull’s eye. There is also fever, headache, pain in muscles and joints, malaise, stiff shoulders, and swollen glands.

