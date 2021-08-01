233 staff at two San Francisco hospitals tested positive in July





At least 233 staff at two major hospitals in San Francisco, most of whom have been fully vaccinated and are coronavirus-positive this month, are mostly contagious delta mutants, according to hospital officials. It was related. Officials said that some cases were asymptomatic, most with mild to moderate symptoms, and only two required hospitalization. Most samples in San Francisco were tested for variants that are currently predominant in the city, so the infection was determined to be delta-related. About 75 to 80 percent of the more than 50 staff members infected at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital were completely vaccinated, Dr. Luke John Day, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in an interview on Saturday. The University of California San Francisco Medical Center said in a statement released Friday that 153 of the 183 infected staff had been completely vaccinated. Two of the infected staff needed to be hospitalized, according to a statement from the UCSF Medical Center. None of the San Francisco General’s infected staff were hospitalized, and most had mild to moderate symptoms, Dr. Day said. Asymptomatic cases were discovered through contact tracing.

Without vaccination, hospitalization rates would be much worse, Dr. Day said. “We’re worried that there’s a surge here in San Francisco and the Bay Area right now,” said Dr. Day. “But what we’re seeing is what the data from the vaccine showed us. You may still be able to get Covid. But if you get it, it’s Not serious at all. “ On July 11, San Francisco ordered workers in high-risk workplaces, including hospitals, to be vaccinated by September 15. According to a statement from UCSF, the hospital “doubles its efforts to protect its staff, with the limited exception of medical or religious exemptions for all employees and trainees. Includes requiring compliance with the Covid-19 vaccination obligations throughout the new UC system. ” Staff at both hospitals continue to wear personal protective equipment, according to Dr. Day. However, staff infections reported in July are about the same as at the peak of the winter surge. “We’re nervous about the potential beyond that,” Dr. Day said.

