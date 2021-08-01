Description of Zika virus infection, symptoms and prevention | Latest News India





The Zika virus has infected more than 60 people in Kerala, and on Saturday Maharashtra reported that a 50-year-old woman in the Pune district tested positive for the infection. According to officials, the state of Kerala reported the first case of Zika virus in pregnant women on July 8, and of the current 63 cases, 3 are active and none have been hospitalized. Maharashtra officials People who don’t panic The woman diagnosed with Zika fever said she had fully recovered. How does the Zika virus spread? Zika virus, which is similar to dengue fever, yellow fever, and West Nile virus, is mainly transmitted by Aedes aegypti, which is infected with Aedes aegypti. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Aedes aegypti usually bites during the day and peaks early in the morning and late in the afternoon or in the evening. How is Zika transmitted? Zika fever can be transmitted by mosquito bites from pregnant women to the foetation, by sexual contact with blood or blood products, blood transfusions, or organ transplants. What are the symptoms of Zika fever? Many people infected with the Zika virus have no or only mild symptoms. Symptoms are generally mild, such as fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache, and usually last for 2 to 7 days. According to the WHO, the incubation period or exposure to symptoms of Zika virus disease is estimated to be 3-14 days. Infected people usually do not get as sick as they go to the hospital and rarely die of Zika fever. Infection with Zika may protect you from future infections. How is Zika fever diagnosed? The diagnosis of Zika fever may be based on the symptoms of people living or visiting areas with Zika virus infection or Aedes aegypti. The diagnosis of Zika virus infection can only be confirmed by laboratory tests of blood or other body fluids such as urine and semen, WHO said. How to prevent Zika fever? There are no vaccines or drugs for Zika fever. The best way to prevent mosquito-spreading diseases is to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites. What if you have Zika fever? You should get plenty of rest, drink water to prevent dehydration, and take medications such as acetaminophen to relieve fever and pain. Avoid taking aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and consult your doctor if you are taking medications for other medical conditions. Is Zika fever dangerous for some people? According to the WHO, Zika infection during pregnancy can cause birth defects in the brain called microcephaly and other severe brain defects. It is also associated with other problems such as miscarriage, stillbirth and other birth defects. According to the WHO, there are increasing reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome affecting the nervous system in areas affected by Zika fever. (Source: WHO, CDC)

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/zika-virus-transmission-symptoms-prevention-explained-101627795899922.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos