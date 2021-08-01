India, UK, conducting clinical trials of Ashwagandha to accelerate recovery from Covid-19 | India News







All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA),

Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera), commonly known as the “Indian Winter Cherry,” is a traditional herb that boosts energy, reduces stress and strengthens the immune system. It states that it is an easily available over-the-counter dietary supplement in the UK and has a proven safety profile.

The success of the trial is a major advance and has the potential to give scientific validity to the traditional Indian medical system. There have been several studies to understand the benefits of Ashwagandha in various diseases, but this is the first time the AYUSH Ministry has collaborated with a foreign agency to investigate its efficacy in Covid-19 patients. I added.

According to AIIA Director Dr. Tanuja Manoi

“For three months, one group of 1,000 participants received Ashwagandha (AG) tablets, and the second group of 1,000 participants was assigned a placebo that looked and tasted indistinguishable from AG. Both the patient and the doctor are unaware. Group treatment in a double-blind study. ”

Participants should take 500 mg tablets twice daily. Monthly follow-up on self-reported quality of life, activities of daily living disorders, mental and physical health symptoms, supplement use, and adverse events.

According to Dr. Nesari, more than 100 meetings over a period of about 16 months were required through both diplomatic and regulatory channels to sign the memorandum. She added that the study was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and accredited by WHO-GMP. It is implemented and monitored in accordance with internationally recognized Good Clinical Practices (GCP) guidelines, she added.

Recently, a number of Ashwaganda randomized placebo-controlled trials in humans in India have been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, improve muscle strength, and reduce fatigue symptoms in patients treated for chronic diseases. Shown. According to the statement, it is also indicated for the treatment of non-restorative sleep, which is characteristic of chronic fatigue, and is currently being tested.

Combined with the substantial literature on its pharmacological and immunomodulatory effects in vitro and in animals, this study suggests that Ashwagandha is a potential therapeutic candidate for alleviating the long-term symptoms of Covid-19. He added that he was.

After a successful trial, Ashwagandha will become a proven treatment to prevent infection and will be recognized by the scientific community around the world.

Despite successful vaccine development, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to UK and global health. More than 15% of adults in the UK who are undergoing clinical trials in Ashwagandha, and more than 10% worldwide, are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. New Delhi: AYUSH Ministry of London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (UK) LSHTM Ashwagandha To facilitate recovery from Covid-19.All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), AYUSH Province , And LSHTM recently signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct Ashwagandha clinical trials in three UK cities (Leicester, Birmingham and London) in 2,000 people (Lester, Birmingham and London). Southall and Wembley ), The ministry said in a statement.Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera), commonly known as the “Indian Winter Cherry,” is a traditional herb that boosts energy, reduces stress and strengthens the immune system. It states that it is an easily available over-the-counter dietary supplement in the UK and has a proven safety profile.The success of the trial is a major advance and has the potential to give scientific validity to the traditional Indian medical system. There have been several studies to understand the benefits of Ashwagandha in various diseases, but this is the first time the AYUSH Ministry has collaborated with a foreign agency to investigate its efficacy in Covid-19 patients. I added.According to AIIA Director Dr. Tanuja Manoi Nesari , Coordinator – A collaborator of the project along with Dr. Rajgopalan of the international project, participants were randomly selected. Dr Sanjay Kinra of LSHTM is the principal investigator of this study.“For three months, one group of 1,000 participants received Ashwagandha (AG) tablets, and the second group of 1,000 participants was assigned a placebo that looked and tasted indistinguishable from AG. Both the patient and the doctor are unaware. Group treatment in a double-blind study. ”Participants should take 500 mg tablets twice daily. Monthly follow-up on self-reported quality of life, activities of daily living disorders, mental and physical health symptoms, supplement use, and adverse events.According to Dr. Nesari, more than 100 meetings over a period of about 16 months were required through both diplomatic and regulatory channels to sign the memorandum. She added that the study was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and accredited by WHO-GMP. It is implemented and monitored in accordance with internationally recognized Good Clinical Practices (GCP) guidelines, she added.Recently, a number of Ashwaganda randomized placebo-controlled trials in humans in India have been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, improve muscle strength, and reduce fatigue symptoms in patients treated for chronic diseases. Shown. According to the statement, it is also indicated for the treatment of non-restorative sleep, which is characteristic of chronic fatigue, and is currently being tested.Combined with the substantial literature on its pharmacological and immunomodulatory effects in vitro and in animals, this study suggests that Ashwagandha is a potential therapeutic candidate for alleviating the long-term symptoms of Covid-19. He added that he was.After a successful trial, Ashwagandha will become a proven treatment to prevent infection and will be recognized by the scientific community around the world.Despite successful vaccine development, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to UK and global health. More than 15% of adults in the UK who are undergoing clinical trials in Ashwagandha, and more than 10% worldwide, are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/india-uk-to-conduct-clinical-trials-of-ashwagandha-for-promoting-recovery-from-covid-19/articleshow/84940345.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos