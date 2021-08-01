State Veterinarian Confirms First Horse West Nile Virus Case in 2021





Grand Junction, Colorado (KJCT)-In Colorado, there is a case of West Nile virus in horses first identified this year after a horse in Weld County was diagnosed with the virus. The horse was unvaccinated with West Nile virus and showed acute neurological signs and recovered on July 24. “Vaccines have been shown to be an effective preventive tool for West Nile virus in horses. Horse owners need to work with veterinarians to determine an appropriate immunization schedule for horses,” said the state. Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin said. “West Nile virus is one of the AAEP core vaccinations for horses, along with other vaccines such as rabies, tetanus, eastern and western encephalomyelitis. All of these vaccines help the health of the Colorado horse herd. It’s important to protect. “ Horses vaccinated against West Nile virus in the last few years require annual booster immunization. If your horse has not been vaccinated in the last few years, you will need a two-shot vaccination series. To help prevent more cases of West Nile virus, horse owners can work to reduce mosquito populations and breeding grounds where horses may be present. Owners can do this by removing stagnant water sources, using mosquito repellents, and keeping animals inside during insect feeding times (usually early in the morning and evening). West Nile virus is a viral disease that circulates between wild birds and mosquitoes and can affect other species. Neurological signs that may include loss of appetite, depression, and weakness or paralysis of one or more limbs, bruxism, purposeless wandering, convulsions and / or swirling are signs of clinical cases in horses. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has not reported any human cases of West Nile virus by 2021. However, pools of mosquitoes in Weld, Larimar, and Boulder County have been tested positive for West Nile virus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment publishes data on human cases of West Nile virus and pools of positive mosquitoes. CDPHEWNV website.. Copyright 2021 KJCT. all rights reserved.

