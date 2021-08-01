E. coli outbreaks associated with raw cake mix ignite CDC investigation





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun investigating the outbreak of E. coli associated with a raw cake mix that is believed to have infected several individuals. Some of them are hospitalized. CDC Said in a statement on Wednesday There are at least 16 people infected with E. coli, all of whom are girls and women between the ages of 2 and 73 in 12 states. Seven of the people infected with the outbreak of E. coli were hospitalized and one developed the following renal failure: Hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to the CDC. Health officials said no outbreak-related deaths were recorded. According to interviews with state and local health authorities, six of the eight infected people interviewed reported tasting and eating raw batter made from different brands of cake mixes. The CDC considers that people may recover without medical care or may not be tested for E. coli, and it usually takes 3-4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of the outbreak. Said that the true number of infections could be higher. Reported cases have been found in states throughout the country, starting February 26-June 21, including Washington, Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, Virginia, and Massachusetts. The CDC said this week that everyone should avoid eating raw cake dough, including flour and cake mixes purchased in stores. Symptoms of E. coli infection include bloody diarrhea. According to the CDC, fever above 102 degrees, excessive vomiting and dehydration. Wednesday’s CDC gave instructions Safe handling of raw foodNote that “flour does not look like raw food”, but it is usually the case and “bacteria die only when food made from flour is cooked”. Raw wheat flour was previously associated with two outbreaks of E. coli in 2016 and 2019, affecting more than 80 people, according to the CDC. Recent outbreaks The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service announced Thursday: Raw beef products over £ 295,000 A meat supplier has recalled Greater Omaha Packing due to concerns about E. coli contamination.

..

