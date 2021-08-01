Susanna Taylor: Medicinal Shroom Boom





“Mushrooms should be part of your daily self-care,” says naturopathic doctor Hania Opiensky. Mushrooms are nothing new to the world of happiness. According to Hania Opiensky, a naturopathic doctor and expert in mycotherapy (a study of the healing powers of mushrooms), there were references to them in ancient Greek and Roman medical books. Mushrooms have been used in Chinese herbal medicine since 202 BC to treat everything from insomnia to digestive problems. Iceman even says that a 5,300-year-old “Iceman” mummy in the Italian Alps was found with an antibacterial mushroom in the pouch, suggesting that he was using it for a bit of self-care. Fast-forwarding in 2021, there is a “mushroom wellness boom” in which mushrooms appear in everything from tea to tinctures. However, we are not talking about magic mushrooms that contain the natural hallucinogen psilocybin, but about medicated mushrooms such as chaga, reishi, and shiitake mushrooms. These are considered the driving forces of nutrition that can improve health. Opiensky is a fan like the benefits of these mushrooms, and she believes she should have her own food categories like “green” and “essential fats”. “As a practitioner, I recommend adding medicated mushrooms to daily self-care for everyone (unless you have allergies),” she says. Although rich in nutrients, some of which are unique to these mushrooms, she explains that they are rich in beta-glucan, balancing the immune system and protecting cells from damage. .. Medicinal mushrooms are also adaptogens, compounds that help the body fight the harmful effects of stress. So how do you get them? Some medicated mushrooms, such as shiitake mushrooms and lion’s mane, can be cooked in the kitchen (Opiensky says that if the mushrooms are grown in the wrong environment, they will absorb toxins and buy organic). If not, supplements are a great option.She recommends to check out hifasdaterra.co.ukSpecializes in powdered mushrooms that can be added to drinks, soups and stews. We also recommend these super boosters … Energy lifter Cordyceps sinensis Known as a natural performance enhancer, it increases oxygen uptake into cells and improves energy levels, vitality and physical performance.Try the innermost protein powder from £ 29.95 liveinnermost.com. Boasting peas and rice proteins and Japanese medicated mushrooms, it is ideal for sporty types. Good digestive system Lion mane studies have shown that lion mane mushrooms can help fight inflammation and benefit gastrointestinal problems such as inflammatory bowel disease. The lion’s mane is also said to enhance memory and cognition. Helisium Digest Powder, £ 18, hifasdaterra.co.uk.. Opienski is a fan – its mushrooms are carefully selected and sun-dried for maximum effectiveness. Beauty booster According to Reishi Opiensky, this powerful antioxidant, called the Eternal Youth Mushroom, calms the mind and promotes a restful sleep. It is also thought to reduce skin inflammation and improve the texture of the skin. Reishi mushroom powder, £ 29.99, Dirty World.com.. Try mixing it with hot water or smoothies, or drinking a supercharger with coffee. @susannahtaylor_ Strengthen body and mind Dakimakura, which is a solid and comfortable support, is often used in recovery yoga to promote complete relaxation. I love the new block print design on yogamatters.com. Forty-five pounds is made of 100% organic cotton with a removable cover and is filled with eco-friendly buckwheat husks. Does this help delay Alzheimer’s disease? Wild Alaskan fish oil with vitamin K2 + omega 3, £ 34.99, wileysfinest.co.uk A recent study at Harvard University has studied the effects of vitamin K2 on slowing or preventing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Vitamin K2, which has already been shown to reduce seizures in people suffering from multiple sclerosis, is also deficient in people suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Vitamins (contained in meat, eggs, and chickpeas) have been shown to improve nerve health, reduce neuroinflammation, and improve cognitive and vascular health.Try Wild Alaska Fish Oil and Vitamin K2 + Omega 3, £ 34.99 wileysfinest.co.uk. Note: Do not take if you are taking anticoagulants or are about to undergo surgery.

