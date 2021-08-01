Early covid-19 symptoms vary by age group and Lancet studies show

New Delhi : Symptomatology of early covid-19 infections varies by age group and between men and women, a study published in The Lancet Digital Health shows. These differences are most pronounced among the younger age group (16-59 years) compared to the elderly (60-> 80 years), with men compared to women in the early stages of covid-19 infection. Shows different symptoms.

Researchers at King’s College London will analyze data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app from April 20, 2020 to October 15, 2020. App contributors can take the test as soon as new symptoms are reported. Researchers have modeled the early signs of covid-19 infection and have succeeded in detecting 80% of cases using 3-day self-reported symptoms.

Researchers have compared the ability of the current United Kingdom National Health Service UK diagnostic criteria to predict early signs of covid-19 infection using a hierarchical Gaussian process model, a type of machine learning.

This machine learning model was able to incorporate several characteristics of the affected person, such as age, gender, and health status, and showed that the symptoms of early covid-19 infection differed between different groups. ..

Eighteen symptoms were tested and had different associations with early detection in different groups. The most important symptoms for early detection of covid-19 as a whole included loss of smell, chest pain, persistent cough, abdominal pain, blisters on the legs, eye pain, and abnormal myalgia. However, loss of smell became less important in people over the age of 60 and was irrelevant for subjects over the age of 80. Other early symptoms such as diarrhea were important in the elderly group (60-79 and> 80). Fever is a known symptom of the illness, but it was not an early feature of the illness at any age group.

Men were more likely to report shortness of breath, malaise, chills, and tremors, and women were more likely to report loss of smell, chest pain, and persistent cough.

These models were generated in the COVIDSymptom Study app, but suggest that the models will be replicated over time and will apply to non-app contributors as well. Although the model was used with the first strain of the virus and the alpha mutant, important findings suggest that the symptoms of the delta and subsequent mutants also differ between population groups.

“It is important for people to know that the initial symptoms are widespread and can look different for each family member or household member. Update the test guidance to a new variant that is particularly infectious. Cases can be detected early in the face of It’s possible, “said Claire Steves, the lead author and reader of King’s College London.

“As part of our study, we were able to identify that the profile of symptoms with covid-19 varies from group to group. This is a criterion for encouraging people to take the test, such as age. It suggests that it should be personalized using personal information about the disease, or because more symptoms can be considered, different symptoms of the disease across different groups are considered. ” Said Dr. Mark Modat, Senior Lecturer at Kings College London.

apply Mint newsletter * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.