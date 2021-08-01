The flu symptoms, COVID-19, are very similar.When in doubt to be tested

Not sure if you have allergies, colds, flu, COVID-19, or breakthrough infections? Doctors throughout Michigan agree: Take the test, even if you are completely vaccinated against the virus that causes the pandemic. You can be contagious.

“There’s no excuse. Check it out. It’s as easy as drinking coffee,” said Dr. Karen Kent Van Gorder, Chief Medical and Quality Officer at Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. “It is important to take responsibility for knowing that you are infected with COVID.”

Dr. Beswent, a physician at McLaren McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens, said:

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, malaise, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, stuffy nose or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and taste or odor. Includes loss. Symptoms can be mild to severe and may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

According to doctors, the symptoms of the flu can be very similar.

Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health, a Grand Rapids-based hospital system, said the test was “the only way to distinguish between influenza and COVID-19.”

“Some of the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are similar, so it can be difficult to tell the difference between them by symptoms alone, and tests may be needed to confirm the diagnosis.” Medical director Dr. Sorabdar added. Research on infection prevention, hospital epidemiology, and antibacterial stewardship at the Detroit Veterans Medical Center.