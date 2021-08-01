County announces eight new cases on Saturday





Lihue State Health Department The Kauai District Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All Saturday cases are resident and include 7 adults and 1 child. Three of the cases are travel related, two are on the mainland and one is between islands. The remaining five cases are considered community-acquired pneumonia. Three of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously published cases. There are no known sources of infection in the other two. One of the cases was tested elsewhere and did not give positive results until returning to Kauai. All active cases are isolated, close contacts are identified, tests are provided and quarantined. Investigation is ongoing. In today’s case, the number of active cases is 56, 2 are hospitalized, and the cumulative total is 608. Cumulative Kauai cases include 560 confirmed locally, an estimated 3 cases, and 45 positive cases diagnosed elsewhere because of pre-travel test results received after arrival on the island. increase. People who are symptomatic or unwell should be quarantined immediately, separated from their families, and should not go out, including at work or school, unless they seek testing and health care. Vaccinated people should be tested if they believe they may have been exposed or if they feel sick. The Kauai District Health Department team continues to thoroughly investigate all cases reported in Kauai. Staff will interview all those who test positive to obtain information on how they may have been infected and who may have been exposed during the period of infection. Each person identified as a close contact is summoned by a contact tracer and notified of their exposure. They are instructed to monitor their symptoms and are provided with tests. All close unvaccinated contacts are instructed to be quarantined. KDHO staff are in close contact with the case during the quarantine or quarantine period. This is a labor-intensive but effective public health approach to disease management, and DOH said he was fortunate to be able to continue strong case studies and contact tracing. Often there are residents who have traveled. Those planning a trip are advised to get vaccinated before leaving. Whether vaccinated or not, DOH follows Hawaii’s prudent rules and recommends wearing a mask in a crowded indoor environment and being tested 3-5 days after returning to Kauai. .. Vaccination is free and is widely available on the island, including weekends, nights, and pop-up vaccination opportunities on community sites. Many vaccination sites accept carry-on. Residents over the age of 18 are eligible for all vaccines available in pharmacies, hospitals and clinics. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for use over the age of 12 and is currently available at Wilcox Medical Center, Riffelong and Phi Safeway. For more information on vaccination locations, please visit kauai.gov / vaccine. Free tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Lihue Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall from 8 am to 3:30 pm on weekdays. In addition, mobile test vans can be walked in for free from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday at Kekahan Neighborhood Center, Thursday at Kilauea Neighborhood Center, Friday at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Saturday at Hanalei Neighborhood Center and Kapaa Neighborhood Center. .. on Sunday. The test performed through the convention hall and mobile test van is fast PCR. The result of the day will be sent by email. For more information on the county’s COVID-19 response, please visit kauai.gov / COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegardenisland.com/2021/08/01/hawaii-news/county-announces-8-new-cases-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos