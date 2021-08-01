Lake County is currently under the CDC and state indoor mask recommendations





After the CDC classified the county as having a “substantial” infection with COVID-19 on Saturday, Lake County now recommends that all people wear masks indoors. The Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH) announced Tuesday afternoon that it has “fully adopted” the latest masking recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC announced on Tuesday morning that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, should wear masks in public indoor environments in areas with “substantial” and “high” infections. .. The area of ​​”substantial” infection is estimated by the CDC to be 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people in 7 days. “High” infected areas are considered to have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in 7 days. CDC COVID-19 Integrated County View on Saturday Dashboard After the county exceeded an average of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period, Lake County was switched from a “moderate” infection to a “substantial” infection. “We strongly recommend that you follow the CDC recommendations and take the necessary precautions to maintain protection from COVID-19 and its variants,” said Sana, a medical epidemiologist at the Lake County Health Department. Dr. Ahmed said. “The combination of vaccination and preventive strategies is the best chance to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ahmed said. The CDC also recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors from kindergarten to high school, regardless of vaccination status. “Data continue to show the efficacy of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in the United States, including those for delta mutants, but the virus is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated individuals. I’m still watching, “said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH Director. “Both cases and hospitalizations with COVID-19 continue to increase predominantly among unvaccinated individuals, but unless the continued spread of the virus and delta mutants is stopped, the risk increases for everyone. We know that masking helps prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and its variants, “said Ezike. Ezike added that the state will follow the CDC’s latest mask recommendations until more people are vaccinated. According to the CDC, the data show that the delta variant is much more contagious, IDPH said. “Delta spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another compared to other strains.” According to the CDC, the Delta variant causes breakthrough infections of several vaccines that are causing mild symptoms. The state said the vaccine prevented serious illness, hospitalization and death.

