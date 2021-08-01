In Provincetown, COVID-19 attacked 14 friends at the Delta Variant Power Show

“I knew the risk wasn’t zero, but I didn’t think it could spread so quickly among vaccinated people,” said 33, who had mild symptoms while traveling. Washington state lawyer Barefoot said. “As soon as I got home, I went to taste the candy, but it didn’t taste.”

The spread of the Delta in Provincetown is the focus of a study released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and official recommendations to return fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in highly infected areas. Contributed to.

The Provincetown cluster contains more than 900 cases. No one has died and only seven are hospitalized because the vaccine is effective in controlling the outbreak of the virus in the body. However, the rapid growth of clusters raises concerns about Delta’s ability to turn even vaccinated people into spreaders.

Contact tracers interviewed Barefoot and his friends to find out where they went while in Cape Cod, who they met, and whether their confidence in the vaccine was shaken. Such intelligence agencies have already changed national policy, with viruses in a gathering of 100,000 Lollapalooza music festivals a day in Chicago this weekend and the large Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starting next week in South Dakota. I’m asking questions about the best way to fight.

In Provincetown, vaccination was almost universal by early July, the highest rate in the state. There were days when Covid cases were not detected around Barnstable County.

Accounts from infected residents and guests begin with a happy sense of liberation after a pandemic. Around July 4, a crowd of delights filled the place of long-standing gay gatherings, said Bob Sambourne, executive director of the Provincetown Business Guild. “People wanted to regain their lives after losing them for a year or so,” he said. “They have become bold.”

The barefoot group scooped up local nightlife cream. The Boatslip Beach Club Tea Dance, billed as the largest outdoor dance party in Provincetown, topped the list, followed by Crown & Anchor and Atlantic House. The procession was terrible, the dance floor was full and sweaty, and occasional storms blocked access to outdoor spaces, condensing the crowd even closer.

Genetic analysis of hundreds of developmental samples suggests that barefoot groups may have been exposed in multiple locations.

Daniel Park, Senior Group Leader of Virus Computing Genomics at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who is analyzing provincetown cluster samples, said:

“This wasn’t really a single Superspreader event,” he said. “It was multiple events. I can say that some of them were bigger than others, but there were no events. That is, there were no bars, no clubs. All at the same time. There was a lot happening. “

In June, daily cases in the surrounding Barnstable County were single digits. By mid-July there were dozens of people.

When Los Angeles crisis spokeswoman Howard Bragman arrived on July 14, news about the outbreak spread and he kept his circle small. Only three people lived in his house, he didn’t attend clubs and parties, and he never ate indoors.

“I was pretty cautious. I wasn’t a saint, but I was pretty good,” Braggman said. He returned home on Monday, July 19th. That Wednesday, he was exhausted by a slight fever and soon lost his sense of taste and smell.

He posted an Instagram selfie on his bed and said, “I brought back one souvenir I wanted for NOBODY in Provincetown. # Covid_19 # deltavariant.”

In mid-July, health officials requested the Broad Institute to speed up the testing of provincetown samples. There was growing fear that the explosive spread might indicate a ferocious new variant. However, analysis revealed that it was an overwhelmingly familiar delta.

“I found that the devil you know is a little stronger than we thought,” Park said. The unmasked interaction between vaccinated people may have been safe enough with the original Alphacovid strain, he said.

A good example: Nathaniel Takeman, 34, a startup manager in New York City, spent much of his pandemic in Cape Cod. He went to a friend’s house party on the weekend of July 10th. About 30 people there were all vaccinated.

Five people, including Teichman, were immediately tested positive for Covid. “Our assumption is that they got it in Provincetown,” Takeman said, as the other four were out at the bar the day before the party. “I was the only one who got it at the party.”

Everything recovered quickly, but such cases where vaccinated people apparently not only caught the virus but also communicated it are the focus of concern.

“At the heart of the question of how we get back to normal now is the question of how and to what extent vaccinated people will be infected with the virus.” Deborah Hung of Harvard University, director of the Infectious Diseases and Microbiota Program, said.

At the heart of it, she added, is whether even asymptomatic vaccinated people can infect the virus. How safe are you really? How careful do you need to be?

Tom Doyle of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was a retiree who visited Provincetown for three days until July 23, and thought he was on the alert. Fully vaccinated, he wore a mask at the store and ate out indoors only once and three times. There is no club. There is no party.

“I honestly believed I could get off, and if I were careful it wouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

He caught Covid.

According to the CDC’s report on Provincetown, vaccinated people tended to have as much viral load as unvaccinated people. It does not prove that vaccinated people can actually infect other people.

Provincial Town data does not provide “firm evidence of a smoke-breathing gun that the breakthrough in vaccines has actually been transmitted,” Park said. “But that’s probably true.”

Bloomberg collected data from 35 states and identified breakthrough cases of 111,748 vaccines by the end of July. Health officials have emphasized that this does not mean that the vaccine is ineffective. All vaccines are incomplete and provincetown data show that vaccines limit serious illness and death. The absence of serious illness in the barefoot group was evidence of vaccination, interviewed people said.

Washington lawyer Tim Wilson felt like he had a cold when he returned home on July 11. The husband who traveled with him completely avoided the infection. On their way back they visited another group of fully vaccinated friends in Boston, and no one got sick.

“The message should not be a panic message, but a message of re-dedication to vaccinate everyone,” Wilson said.

Bragman agreed that the gay community hurt by the AIDS pandemic has an intuitive understanding of public health caring for friends, neighbors, and ultimately all Americans.

“As a gay man who is now experiencing too many epidemics, I learned that it’s about personal responsibility,” Braggman said. “It’s about how to collectively prevent others from getting sick.”