



Early COVID-19 symptoms vary by age group: Study & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credit: & nbspRepresentative Image London: The results of a new study suggest that the symptoms of early COVID-19 infection differ between age groups and between men and women. These differences are most pronounced among the younger age group (16-59 years) compared to the elderly (60-> 80 years), with men compared to women in the early stages of COVID-19 infection. Shows different symptoms. Published today in Lancet Digital Health, led by a researcher at King’s College London, this paper analyzes data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app from April 20th to October 15th, 2020. App contributors can take the test as soon as new symptoms are reported. , Thanks to a joint initiative with the Department of Health and Human Services. Researchers have modeled the early signs of COVID-19 infection and have succeeded in detecting 80% of cases using 3-day self-reported symptoms. Researchers have compared the ability of the current United Kingdom National Health Service UK diagnostic criteria to predict early signs of COVID-19 infection using a hierarchical Gaussian process model, a type of machine learning. This machine learning model was able to incorporate several characteristics of the affected person, such as age, gender, and health status, and showed that the symptoms of early COVID-19 infection differed between different groups. .. Eighteen symptoms were tested and had different associations with early detection in different groups. The most important symptoms for early detection of COVID-19 as a whole included loss of smell, chest pain, persistent cough, abdominal pain, blisters on the legs, eye pain, and abnormal myalgia. However, loss of smell became less important in people over the age of 60 and was irrelevant for subjects over the age of 80. Other early symptoms such as diarrhea were important in the elderly group (60-79 and> 80). Fever is a known symptom of the illness, but it was not an early feature of the illness at any age group. Men were more likely to report shortness of breath, malaise, chills, and tremors, and women were more likely to report loss of smell, chest pain, and persistent cough. These models were generated in the COVIDSymptom Study app, but suggest that the models will be replicated over time and will apply to non-app contributors as well. Although the model was used with the first strain of the virus and the alpha mutant, important findings suggest that the symptoms of the delta and subsequent mutants also differ between population groups. Claire Steves, the leader and lead author of King’s College London, said: This may include the use of lateral flow tests that are widely available to people with any of these non-core symptoms, especially when faced with a new, highly contagious variant. “ Dr. Lianedos Santos Canas, the first author of King’s College London, said: By using AI, COVID-19-positive cases can be detected more appropriately in the case of poor physical condition. We hope to use such methods to encourage more people to be tested as soon as possible to minimize the risk of spreading the infection. “ “As part of our study, we were able to identify that the profile of symptoms with COVID-19 varies from group to group,” said Dr. Mark Modat, senior lecturer at King’s College London. The person being tested should be personalized using personal information such as age, or more symptoms can be considered, so different symptoms of the disease between different groups are considered. . “

