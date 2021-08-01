NIH Director: Proof of vaccination is a step in the “right direction”





As cases and hospitalizations increase nationwide, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on Sunday that companies seeking proof of vaccination or routine examinations would take steps “in the right direction.” He said he was. “I want to attend these public events, so I think I can do anything to encourage people who are reluctant to get vaccinated,” Dr. Collins said in a CNN State of the Union address. Dr. Collins said he was pleased to see companies such as Disney and Wal-Mart asking employees to vaccinate.And he expressed his support President Biden’s decision This week, federal workers will be required to be vaccinated or “otherwise they will have to undergo regular tests, which is inconvenient.” “I think all these steps are going in the right direction,” said Dr. Collins. When asked if an airline should require passengers to certify vaccination, Dr. Collins said the decision was up to the airline, but could motivate people to get vaccinated if they wanted to be able to travel. I said I could.

Due to the nationwide surge in coronavirus infections, businesses and government agencies have proposed recommending or requesting employees to be vaccinated. Over the past two weeks, new infections have increased by 148% and hospitalizations have increased by 73% in the United States, according to the report. New York Times data.. This surge is primarily due to the highly contagious delta mutants and low vaccination rates in some states. In an interview with Face the Nation on Sunday, Dr. Anthony S. Forch, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said more as the country faces more infectious variants of the virus. He emphasized the importance of vaccination of Americans in Japan. An increase in Delta cases means unvaccinated. “We really have to get those people to change their minds, make them easier, persuade them, and do something to get them vaccinated, because they have this outbreak. Because it’s spreading, “he said. Dr. Forch also worked this week on a recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks in areas of high prevalence, regardless of vaccination status.The recommendation was issued a few days ago The agency has released a report, Friday, suggests that fully vaccinated people can spread the virus to others as easily Unvaccinated people..

“We are now dealing with a virus with extraordinary ability to spread from person to person,” he said. “Therefore, overlaying one on the other creates a very difficult situation, resulting in a pool of unvaccinated people and a virus that spreads very efficiently.”

