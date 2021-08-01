The first Zika fever village that is likely to be declared a containment zone





The day after the first confirmed case of Zika virus in Pune was reported by Plandal Tesir in Pune, the administration took action to ensure containment of the spread. In addition to the infected villages, seven more villages within a 5 km radius of the infected villages have been investigated, confirming that all symptomatic patients have been tested. The Tadka administration is currently considering a proposal to declare the village as a Jika containment zone in order to limit movement and contain the spread. Local health administrations, which were already subject to Covid 19 restrictions, now need to fight the new virus. Amarmane, Head of Block Development at Prandal Tarka, said: It is the village of Bellesall. There are seven villages to be surveyed. We will soon send a proposal to declare Bellesall as a containment zone and to be ordered to stop the movement of outsiders to the village by Monday. This study collects blood samples of people with symptoms such as fever and the flu. A team from NIV has also arrived in the village. We would like you to change the water collected every week to prevent the breeding of larvae. Bellazar is home to 3,700 people. ” The confirmed case of Zika was a 50-year-old woman who was being treated at a local primary health center because the village had already reported cases of dengue and chikungunya. Samples were sent to NIV on July 22nd. Mane said: This case was found as part of an ongoing investigation. No one else in the family tested positive for Zika or other illnesses. ” Zilla Parishad, CEO, Ayush Prasad, said: We currently have 10 teams conducting surveys to find symptomatological patients not only in that village but also in neighboring villages. Aggressive testing can detect and provide this case. Mosquito net is door to door. “ On Sunday, a total of 2,699 people were investigated by 13 teams and 20 samples were sent for further examination. This includes 5 people with fever, 5 pregnant women, and 10 high-risk individuals (mainly families with Zika fever). The samples sent for inspection are from a nearby village within a 5km radius of Bellesall village. The investigation will continue for another two days according to the protocol.

